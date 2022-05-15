SPI-W vs BAR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for FairBreak Women's T20 2022, Match 3rd Place Play-off

Spirit Women (SPI-W) will take on the Barmy Army (BAR-W) in their third-place play-off match of the FairBreak Women's T20 2022 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

This will be their last tournament encounter, and both teams will be looking to conclude on a good note by finishing third in the FairBreak 2022 season. Falcons Women defeated Spirit Women by 25 runs in the first semi-final and ended their hopes of making it to the final, while Tornadoes Women beat Barmy Women by 4 wickets to knock them out of the final race.

SPI-W vs BAR-W Probable Playing XIs

SPI-W

Sarah Bryce (wk), Natthakan Chantam, Sophia Dunkley, Bismah Maroof, Nicola Carey (c), Nattaya Boochatham, Sophie Ecclestone, Chaya Mughal, Ayabonga Khaka, Shizuka Miyaji, GK Diviya.

BAR-W

Heather Knight (c), Laura Wolvaardt, Selina Solman, Deandra Dottin, Kavisha Egodage, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Fatima Sana, Rumana Ahmed, Tara Norris, Roberta Avery, Henriette Ishimwe.

Match Details

Match: SPI-W vs BAR-W, FairBreak Women's T20 2022, third-place play-off Match.

Date & Time: May 15, 2022; 05:30 PM IST.

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, UAE.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is pretty balanced, so batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are expected to get some movement with the new ball. Since the average first-inning score at the venue is 136 runs, chasing should be considered.

Today's SPI-W vs BAR-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Heather Knight: She is an explosive batter who could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well. His run-scoring prowess makes her a good pick for your SPI-W vs BAR-W Dream11 team.

Batters

Sophia Dunkley: Dunkley has impressed a lot with her batting at the top of the order. She has scored 140 runs at an average of 23.33 and has taken four wickets in six games. She could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Sophie Ecclestone: Sophie is a superb all-rounder who has played brilliantly in the ongoing tournament. She has 78 runs and 14 wickets at an average of 7.57 in just six games and currently tops the highest wicket taker chart. That makes Nandu a must-have in your SPI-W vs BAR-W Dream11 Fantasy team.

Bowlers

Ayabonga Khaka: She has bowled exceptionally well so far in the tournament, picking up 9 wickets in six games at an average of 11.22. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your SPI-W vs BAR-W Dream11 Fantasy side.

Three best players to pick in SPI-W vs BAR-W Dream11 prediction team

Sarah Bryce (SPI-W): 223 points

Fatima Sana (BAR-W): 172 points

Nattaya Boochatham (BAR-W): 119 points.

Key stats for SPI-W vs BAR-W Dream11 prediction team

Deandra Dottin - 171 runs and two wickets in two games; batting average: 85.50.

Laura Wolvaardt - 129 runs in five games; batting average: 25.80.

Rumana Ahmed – Four wickets in five games; bowling average: 24.25.

SPI-W vs BAR-W Dream 11 Prediction (FairBreak Women's T20 2022)

SPI-W vs BAR-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Heather Knight, Laura Wolvaardt, Natthakan Chantam, Sophia Dunkley, Henriette Ishimwe, Sophie Ecclestone, Nicola Carey, Fatima Sana, Ayabonga Khaka, Rumana Ahmed, Shizuka Miyaji.

Captain: Sophie Ecclestone. Vice-captain: Nicola Carey.

SPI-W vs BAR-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sarah Bryce, Bismah Maroof, Natthakan Chantam, Sophia Dunkley, Henriette Ishimwe, Deandra Dottin, Sophie Ecclestone, Nicola Carey, Ayabonga Khaka, Rumana Ahmed, Tara Norris.

Captain: Sophie Ecclestone. Vice-captain: Deandra Dottin.

Edited by Diptanil Roy