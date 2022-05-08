SPI-W vs SCS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Fairbreak Invitational Women's T20 2022, Match 8

Spirit Women will take on South Coast Sapphires Women in the eighth match of the Fairbreak Invitational Women's T20 2022 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday.

Spirit Women have played two matches this season. They have won only once and are fifth in the points table.

South Coast Sapphires Women have also won just one of their two matches so far this season. They are placed fourth on the table.

SPI-W vs SCS-W Probable Playing 11 Today

SPI-W XI

Sarah Bryce (wk), Natthakan Chantam, Sophia Dunkley, Bismah Maroof, Nicola Carey (C), Anuradha Doddaballapur, Sophie Ecclestone, Ayabonga Khaka, Shizuka Miyaji, Chaya Mughal, GK Diviya

SCS-W XI

Elyse Villani, Gaby Lewis, Babette de Leede (wk), Kim Garth, Kary Chan, Sana Mir (C), Tash Farrant, Maryam Omar, Shabnim Ismail, Geetika Kodali, Emma Lai

Match Details

SPI-W vs SCS-W, Fairbreak Invitational Women’s T20 2022, Match 8

Date and Time: May 8, 2022, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Pitch Report

The ground is expected to be a pretty nice batting surface and pacers could prove to be crucial. The spinners will prove to be important to take control of the match in the middle overs.

Today's SPI-W vs SCS-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Sarah Bryce is a fantastic wicketkeeper who doesn't take long to assert herself on a match. She has amassed 33 runs in two matches.

Batters

Sophia Dunkley has been amazing for Spirit Women. Not only has she scored 59 runs, she has also taken a wicket in the competition.

Gaby Lewis is another important player who has looked in great touch. She scored 62 runs at a strike rate of 108.77 in the last match and has accrued 84 runs overall.

All-rounders

Nicola Carey is a brilliant all-round talent who can take the game away from the opposition at a moment's notice. Carey has scored 21 runs and has also scalped a couple of wickets. She could prove to be a wise multiplier pick for your Dream11 fantasy side.

Bowlers

Sophie Ecclestone is going through a particularly sweet purple patch in her career. She has collected four wickets so far and could prove to be crucial once again.

Shabnim Ismail has plenty of experience and she will be hoping to translate it here. The South African bowler has scalped three wickets so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in SPI-W vs SCS-W Dream11 prediction team

Sophie Ecclestone (SPI-W) – 169 points

Geetika Kodali (SCS-W) – 133 points

Shabnim Ismail (SCS-W) – 130 points

Nicola Carey (SPI-W) – 126 points

Sophia Dunkley (SPI-W) – 128 points

Important stats for SPI-W vs SCS-W Dream11 prediction team

Sophie Ecclestone: 4 wickets

Shabnim Ismail: 3 wickets

Nicola Carey: 21 runs and 2 wickets

Sophia Dunkley: 59 runs and 1 wicket

Gaby Lewis: 84 runs

SPI-W vs SCS-W Dream11 Prediction Today

SPI-W vs SCS-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Bryce, S Dunkley, G Lewis, E Villani, N Carey, S Miyaji, G Harris, K Garth, S Ecclestone, G Kodali, S Ismail

Captain: Sophia Dunkley, Vice-Captain: Nicola Carey

SPI-W vs SCS-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Bryce, S Dunkley, G Lewis, E Villani, N Carey, S Miyaji, G Harris, S Ecclestone, G Kodali, S Ismail, A Khaka

Captain: Sophie Ecclestone, Vice-Captain: Gaby Lewis.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar