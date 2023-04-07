SPI-W vs SCS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for Fairbreak Global Womens T20, Match 6

Spirits Women (SPI-W) will take on South Coast Sapphires Women (SCS-W) in match 6 at the Fairbreak Global Women's T20 on Friday (April 7) at the Kowloon Cricket Club in Hong Kong.

Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the SCS-W vs SPI-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, and pitch reports.

Spirits Women won their last match against the Barmy Army Women by 4 wickets. South Coast Sapphires Women, on the other hand, lost their last match of the tournament against Warriors Women by seven wickets.

South Coast Sapphires Women will try their best to win the match, but Spirits Women are a relatively better team and are expected to win today's nail-biting encounter.

SCS-W vs SPI-W Match Details

Match 6 of the Fairbreak Global Women's T20 will be played on April 7 at the Kowloon Cricket Club in Hong Kong. The game is set to take place at 7:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SCS-W vs SPI-W, Fairbreak Global Women's T20, Match 6

Date and Time: April 7, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

Venue: Kowloon Cricket Club, Hong Kong

Pitch Report

The Kowloon Cricket Club in Hong Kong has a bowling pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both pacers and spinners. The pitch will be fresh, so there can be some early swing expected in the match.

The last match played on this pitch was between Falcons Women and Barmy Army Women, where a total of 277 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

SCS-W vs SPI-W Form Guide

SCS-W - L

SPI-W - W

SCS-W vs SPI-W Probable Playing XI

SCS-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Katie Mack, Gaby Lewis, Babette de Leede (wk), Erin Burns, Katherine Brunt, Sana Mir (c), Shabnim Ismail, Tash Farrant, Maryam Omar, Geetika Kodali, Kary Chan

SPI-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Sarah Bryce (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Natthakan Chantam, Bismah Maroof, Nicola Carey (c), Kerry Anne Tomlinson, Nensi Patel, Nattaya Boochatham, Mahika Gaur, Ayabonga Khaka, Betty Chan

SCS-W vs SPI-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

B De Leede

B De Leede, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. S Bryce is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

S Dunkley

K Mack and S Dunkley are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. E Burns is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

K Brunt

B Chan and K Brunt are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. K Tomlinson is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

S Ismail

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Khaka and S Ismail. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. N Carey is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SCS-W vs SPI-W match captain and vice-captain choices

K Brunt

K Brunt is one of the best players in the South Coast Sapphires Women's squad as she will bat in the top order and also bowl in the death overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match. She scored 20 runs and took one wicket in the last match.

S Dunkley

S Dunkley is one of the best picks in the Spirits Women's squad as she will bat in the top order and bowl crucial overs in the match. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She made 35 runs in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for SCS-W vs SPI-W, Match 6

K Brunt

S Ismail

S Dunkley

B Chan

A Khaka

South Coast Sapphires Women vs Spirits Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least four death over bowlers who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

South Coast Sapphires Women vs Spirits Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: B De Leede

Batters: S Dunkley, K Mack, E Burns

All-rounders: K Brunt, K Tomlinson, B Chan, N Patel

Bowlers: S Ismail, A Khaka, N Carey

South Coast Sapphires Women vs Spirits Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: B De Leede

Batters: S Dunkley, G Lewis, E Burns

All-rounders: K Brunt, K Tomlinson, B Chan

Bowlers: S Ismail, A Khaka, N Carey, M Gaur

