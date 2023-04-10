SPI-W vs TOR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Fairbreak Global Womens T20, Match 13

Spirit Women (SPI-W) will take on the Tornadoes Women (TOR-W) in the 13th match of the Fairbreak Global Women's T20 on Tuesday (April 11) at the Kowloon Cricket Club in Hong Kong. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the SPI-W vs TOR-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, and pitch reports.

Spirit Women began their season with a victory over Barmy Army Women, which was followed by a thrilling win over South Coast Sapphires Women in their second game. However, they lost a close contest to the Warriors Women in the last over by three runs in their previous game.

They will, however, be the favorites to make a winning comeback over the Tornadoes Women in Tuesday's match, with the latter struggling to get going. The Tornadoes are yet to win a game in the competition.

SPI-W vs TOR-W Match Details

The 13th game of the Fairbreak Global Women’s T20 will be played on April 11 at the Kowloon Cricket Club in Hong Kong at 11:45 am IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section.

Match: SPI-W vs TOR-W, Fairbreak Global Women's T20, Match 13

Date and Time: April 11, 2023; 11:45 am IST

Venue: Kowloon Cricket Club, Hong Kong.

SPI-W vs TOR-W Pitch Report

The pitch at Kowloon Cricket Club is known for being a batter's paradise, with a flat and even surface that provides little assistance to bowlers. The ball tends to come on to the bat quite nicely, making strokeplay relatively easy for batters.

While spinners can get some turn on the pitch, they may struggle to find much to purchase due to the evenness of the surface. Pace bowlers, on the other hand, can induce swing and seam movement in the initial stages of the game with the new ball.

SPI-W vs TOR-W Form Guide (Last Match)

Spirit Women: L-W-W

Tornadoes Women: L-L-NR-L

SPI-W vs TOR-W playing XIs for today’s match

SPI-W Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

SPI-W Probable Playing XI

Sophia Dunkley, Sarah Bryce (wk), Natthakan Chantham, Bismah Maroof, Nicola Carey (c), Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Mahika Gaur, Nensi Patel, Nattaya Boochatham, Ayabonga Khaka, Betty Chan

TOR-W Injury/Team News

No major injury update

TOR-W Probable Playing XI

Dane Van Niekerk, Sterre Kalis, Sune Luus (c), Aliya Riaz, Natasha Miles, Ariana Dowse (wk), Chanida Sutthiruang, Winifred Duraisingam, Diana Baig, Sita Magar, Andrea Mae Zepeda

Today's SPI-W vs TOR-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Sarah Bryce (19 runs in three games, S.R: 46.33)

She bats in the top order and is expected to play a key role in the game. Bryce scored 19 runs at a strike rate of 46.33 in the last three games. She could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Top Batter Pick

Sophia Dunkley (53 runs & three wickets in 2 games, S.R: 137.50)

Dunkley is a very talented and hard-hitting batting all-rounder. She took three wickets at an economy rate of 7.09 in her previous game. Dunkley could be a good pick for your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sune Luus (126 runs & two wickets in 3 games, Average: 63.00)

Sune Luus is a right-arm leg-break bowler and a must-have in today's game. She is having a fantastic tournament with both the bat and the ball, taking two wickets and scoring 126 runs at an average of 63.00 in three games.

Top Bowler Pick

Ayabonga Khaka (5 wickets in 3 games, E.R: 6.00)

Khaka is one of the frontline bowlers for her side. She has picked up five wickets at an average of 16.20 in three games and has also proved to be a useful batter in the lower order. Khaka could prove to be a valuable pick for your SPI-W vs TOR-W Dream11 Fantasy team.

SPI-W vs TOR-W match captain and vice-captain

Nicola Carey

Nicola Carey is a top batting all-rounder who is capable of winning games single-handedly. She has scored 98 runs at an average of 49.00 while picking up one wicket in three games. That makes her a multiplier pick for your fantasy team.

Mahika Gaur

Mahika Gaur has been a consistent performer for Spirit Women in the tournament, picking up four wickets at an economy rate of 4.42 in three games. She bowled in the death overs, which improved her chances of bagging a couple of wickets, making her an important pick for today's game.

5 Must-picks for SPI-W vs TOR-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Nensi Patel

Nattaya Boochatham

Winifred Duraisingam

Diana Baig

Sita Magar

SPI-W vs TOR-W match expert tips

Bismah Maroof had a solid batting performance in the previous game, scoring 66 runs at a strike rate of 110.00 with the help of five fours and one six. She has excellent skills and a wide range of shots in her armory, making her a must-have for today's outing.

SPI-W vs TOR-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

SPI-W vs TOR-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Sarah Bryce

Batters: Sophia Dunkley, N Miles, Bismah Maroof

All-rounders: Sune Luus (c), Dane van Niekerk, Nensi Patel

Bowlers: Aboyanga Khaka (vc), Daina Baig, Nicola Carey, Mahika Gaur

SPI-W vs TOR-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

SPI-W vs TOR-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: A Dowse

Batters: Sophia Dunkley (c), N Miles, Bismah Maroof

All-rounders: Sune Luus, Dane van Niekerk, Nensi Patel

Bowlers: Aboyanga Khaka, Daina Baig, Nicola Carey (vc), Mahika Gaur

