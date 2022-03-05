SPK vs BLD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Trinidad T10 Blast, Match 18

The Steelpan Strikers (SPK) will lock horns with the Blue Devils (BLD) in the 18th match of the Trinidad T10 Blast at the Brian Lara Stadium in San Fernando on Saturday.

The Steelpan Strikers have won three out of their five Trinidad T10 Blast matches and are fourth in the standings. They defeated the Scoa Kings by 15 runs in their last game. The Blue Devils, on the other hand, are currently sitting atop the Trinidad T10 Blast points table, winning four out of their five games. They defeated Scarlet Ibis Scorchers by 10 runs in their last match.

SPK vs BLD Probable Playing 11 Today

SPK XI

Kirstan Kallicharan, Vikash Mohan, Akeal Hosein, Mark Deyal, Imran Khan (C), Ancil Nedd, Anthony Alexander, Evin Lewis, Muhammad, Ezekiel Joefield, Adrian Sehzad Ali (WK), Mbeki Joseph.

BLD XI

Khary Pierre, Isaiah Rajah, Jyd Goolie, Rayad Emrit (C), Navin Stewart, Steven Katwaroo (WK), Shaaron Lewis, Ansil Bhagan, Kerwin Sirju, Iqwe Craig, Teshawn Castro.

Match Details

SPK vs BLD, Trinidad T10 Blast, Match 18

Date and Time: 5th March 2022, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, San Fernando.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Brian Lara Stadium is an absolute belter, with the Trinidad T10 Blast already seeing several high-scoring encounters. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score in the last two matches played at the venue being 110 runs.

Today’s SPK vs BLD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Steven Katwaroo: Katwaroo has scored 39 runs at a strike rate of 278.57 in three outings and can provide you with some valuable fantasy points in Saturday's contest.

Batters

Evin Lewis: The Trinidadian southpaw has scored 171 runs at a strike rate of 240.85 in four matches. He could be a good captaincy choice for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Jyd Goolie: Goolie has smashed 156 runs at a strike rate of 236.36 in three matches. He is currently the top run-scorer for the Blue Devils in the Trinidad T10 Blast.

All-rounders

Mark Deyal: Deyal has scalped four wickets while also scoring 41 runs in four matches. He can prove to be a valuable asset to have in your fantasy team.

Navin Stewart: Stewart has scored 35 runs at a strike rate of 250.00 and can put in consistent performances.

Bowlers

Ansil Bhagan: Bhagan will lead the Leatherbacks' bowling attack on Saturday. He has taken four wickets at an economy rate of 8.33 in three games.

Vikash Mohan: Mohan has failed to pick up a wicket, but has scored 41 runs in four matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in SPK vs BLD Dream11 prediction team

Evin Lewis (SPK) - 399 points

Navin Stewart (BLD) - 270 points

Rayad Emrit (BLD) - 268 points

Jyd Goolie (BLD) - 262 points

Ansil Bhagan (BLD) - 245 points

Important Stats for SPK vs BLD Dream11 prediction team

Evin Lewis: 171 runs in 4 matches; SR - 240.85

Navin Stewart: 35 runs in 3 matches; SR - 250.00

Rayad Emrit: 36 runs and 2 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 300.00 and ER - 9.33

Jyd Goolie: 156 runs in 3 matches; SR - 236.36

Ansil Bhagan: 4 wickets in 3 matches; ER - 8.33

SPK vs BLD Dream11 Prediction Today (Trinidad T10 Blast)

SPK vs BLD Dream11 Prediction - Trinidad T10 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Steven Katwaroo, Evin Lewis, Jyd Goolie, Teshawn Castro, Rayad Emrit, Navin Stewart, Mark Deyal, Imran Khan, Shaaron Lewis, Ansil Bhagan, Vikash Mohan.

Captain: Mark Deyal. Vice-captain: Evin Lewis.

SPK vs BLD Dream11 Prediction - Trinidad T10 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Adrian Shehzad Ali, Evin Lewis, Jyd Goolie, Isaiah Rajah, Rayad Emrit, Navin Stewart, Mark Deyal, Khary Pierre, Ansil Bhagan, Vikash Mohan, Ansil Nedd.

Captain: Evin Lewis. Vice-captain: Navin Stewart.

Edited by Samya Majumdar