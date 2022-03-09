SPK vs CCL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Trinidad T10 Blast, Match 27

The 27th match of the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 will be played between Steelpan Strikers (SPK) and the Cocrico Cavaliers (CCL) on Wednesday at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.

The Cocrico Cavaliers have won just once in nine games as they languish at the bottom of the points table. Meanwhile, the Steelpan Strikers have had a rollercoaster campaign. They are in fourth position in the points table, with four wins in eight games as they seek to make the playoffs.

SPK vs CCL Probable Playing XIs

SPK

Anthony Alexander, Adrian Ali (wk), Mark Deyal, Kirstan Kallicharan, Mbeki Joseph, Vikash Mohan, Jahron Alfred, Imran Khan (c), Uthman Muhammad, Stephon Ramdial, Akheel Mollon.

CCL

Denesh Ramdin (wk), Brendon Ramdial, Navin Bidaisee, Jordan Warner, Dejourn Charles, Anderson Mahase, Hakeem Mitchell, Franklyn Rouse, Jon Jaggesar (c), Amrit das, Dexter Sween.

Match Details

Match: Steelpan Strikers vs Cocrico Cavaliers, Trinidad T10 Blast, 2022.

Date and Time: March 09, 2022; 10:00 PM IST.

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Brian Lara Stadium is expected to favour batters, but pacers could benefit early on. The team winning the toss could bowl first, with a score of 120 considered par at the venue.

Today's SPK vs CCL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Brendon Ramdial: Ramdial would be an excellent addition to your fantasy team. He has scored 99 runs in the tournament and is also quite good behind the stumps.

Batters

Navin Bidaisee: He has played outstandingly with the bat during the tournament. He has scored 109 runs at an average of 13.62 and taken six wickets in eight games. That makes him a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

All-rounders

Anderson Mahase: He may not have performed as expected, but he has been brilliant with the ball thus far. He has picked up seven wickets in nine games at an economy rate of 10.93.

Bowlers

Stephon Ramdial: He will be in charge of his team's bowling attack. In six games in the tournament, he has taken five wickets.

Three best players to pick in SPK vs CCL Dream11 prediction team

Imran Khan (SPK): 257 points.

Jordan Warner (CCL): 182 points.

Jon Russ Jaggrssar (CCL): 207 points.

Key stats for SPK vs CCL Dream11 prediction team

Dexter Sween - 192 runs in nine games; batting average: 32.00.

Evin Lewis – 224 runs in seven games; batting average: 37.33.

Mark Deyal – 56 runs and five wickets in eight games; bowling average: 21.66.

SPK vs CCL Dream11 Prediction

SPK vs CCL Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Adrian Ali, Kirstan Kallicharan, Jordan Warner, Navin Bidaisee, Mark Deyal, Imran Khan, Anderson Mahase, Anthony Alexander, Jon Jaggesar, Stephon Ramdial, Dexter Sween.

Captain: Imran Khan | Vice-captain: Navin Bidaisee.

SPK vs CCL Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Brendon Ramdial, Kirstan Kallicharan, Jordan Warner, Navin Bidaisee, Mark Deyal, Imran Khan, Anderson Mahase, Hakeem Mitchell, Vikash Mohan, Stephon Ramdial, Dexter Sween.

Captain: Navin Bidaisee | Vice-captain: Mark Deyal.

