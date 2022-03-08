SPK vs LBG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

The Steelpan Strikers will take on the Leatherback Giants in the 26th match of the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 on Wednesday, 9th March 2022. The match will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium.
The Steelpan Strikers are placed in fourth spot with four wins in seven matches. In their previous game, they defeated Scarlet Ibis Scorchers by six wickets.
Meanwhile, the Leatherback Giants are in third place with five wins in eight games. They defeated Scarlet Ibis Scorchers by 23 runs in their previous fixture.
SPK vs LBG Probable Playing 11 Today
Steelpan Strikers
Imran Khan (c), Evin Lewis, Anthony Alexander, Kirstan Kallicharan, Mark Deyal, Adrian Ali (Wk), Jahron Alfred, Uthman Muhammad, Stephon Ramdial, Ahkeel Mollon, Vikash Mohan
Leatherback Giants
Amir Jangoo, Nicholas Pooran (c), Kamil Pooran, Daron Cruickshank, Christopher Vincent, Aaron Alfred (wk), Terrance Hinds, Sion Hackett, Vishan Jagessar, Justin Joseph, Ryan Bandoo
Match Details
Match: Steelpan Strikers vs Leatherback Giants, Match 26
Date and Time: Wednesday, 9th March 12:15 AM IST
Venue: Brian Lara Stadium
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Brian Lara Stadium is a balanced one. Bowlers have been effective in the early stages whereas the batters have proved to be dominating in the second half. The team winning the toss is predicted to bowl first.
Today’s SPK vs LBG Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Amir Jangoo: Jangoo is currently the second-highest run-getter in the tournament. He has scored 255 runs in eight games at a strike rate of over 209.2.
Nicholas Pooran: Pooran is one of the best batters in the shorter formats. He has 218 runs to his name in eight games at an average of 27.25 and a strike rate of 272.
Batters
Evin Lewis: Lewis is an experienced and explosive opening batter. He has scored 224 runs in seven games at a strike rate of 238.
All-rounders
Vishan Jagessar: Vishan has been a fine contributor with the ball. He has managed to take eight wickets in as many games.
Christopher Vincent: Vincent is currently the second-highest wicket-taker this season. He has picked up nine wickets in eight games while also scoring quickly at the death.
Terrance Hinds: Hinds has impressed everyone with his all-round exploits. He has scored 170 runs while also taking four wickets in eight games.
Bowlers
Sion Hackett: Sion has performed decently with the ball. He has six wickets in seven games so far in the tournament.
Top 5 best players to pick in SPK vs LBG Dream11 prediction team
Amir Jangoo: 444 points
Terrance Hinds: 439 points
Christopher Vincent: 432 points
Evin Lewis: 405 points
Nicholas Pooran: 384 points
Important stats for SPK vs LBG Dream11 prediction team
Amir Jangoo: Eight matches, 255 runs
Terrance Hinds: Eight matches, 170 runs, four wickets
Christopher Vincent: Eight matches, 58 runs, nine wickets
Evin Lewis: Seven matches, 224 runs
Nicholas Pooran: 5 matches, 218 runs
SPK vs LBG Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amir Jangoo, Nicholas Pooran, Evin Lewis, Terrance Hinds, Vishan Jagessar, Christopher Vincent, Sion Hackett, Kirstan Kallicharan, Kamil Pooran, Vikash Mohan, Utham Muhammad
Captain: Evin Lewis Vice-Captain: Terrance Hinds
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amir Jangoo, Nicholas Pooran, Evin Lewis, Terrance Hinds, Vishan Jagessar, Christopher Vincent, Sion Hackett, Daron Cruickshank, Kirstan Kallicharan
Captain: Amir Jangoo Vice-Captain: Nicholas Pooran