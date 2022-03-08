SPK vs LBG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

The Steelpan Strikers will take on the Leatherback Giants in the 26th match of the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 on Wednesday, 9th March 2022. The match will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium.

The Steelpan Strikers are placed in fourth spot with four wins in seven matches. In their previous game, they defeated Scarlet Ibis Scorchers by six wickets.

Meanwhile, the Leatherback Giants are in third place with five wins in eight games. They defeated Scarlet Ibis Scorchers by 23 runs in their previous fixture.

SPK vs LBG Probable Playing 11 Today

Steelpan Strikers

Imran Khan (c), Evin Lewis, Anthony Alexander, Kirstan Kallicharan, Mark Deyal, Adrian Ali (Wk), Jahron Alfred, Uthman Muhammad, Stephon Ramdial, Ahkeel Mollon, Vikash Mohan

Leatherback Giants

Amir Jangoo, Nicholas Pooran (c), Kamil Pooran, Daron Cruickshank, Christopher Vincent, Aaron Alfred (wk), Terrance Hinds, Sion Hackett, Vishan Jagessar, Justin Joseph, Ryan Bandoo

Match Details

Match: Steelpan Strikers vs Leatherback Giants, Match 26

Date and Time: Wednesday, 9th March 12:15 AM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Brian Lara Stadium is a balanced one. Bowlers have been effective in the early stages whereas the batters have proved to be dominating in the second half. The team winning the toss is predicted to bowl first.

Today’s SPK vs LBG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Amir Jangoo: Jangoo is currently the second-highest run-getter in the tournament. He has scored 255 runs in eight games at a strike rate of over 209.2.

Nicholas Pooran: Pooran is one of the best batters in the shorter formats. He has 218 runs to his name in eight games at an average of 27.25 and a strike rate of 272.

Batters

Evin Lewis: Lewis is an experienced and explosive opening batter. He has scored 224 runs in seven games at a strike rate of 238.

All-rounders

Vishan Jagessar: Vishan has been a fine contributor with the ball. He has managed to take eight wickets in as many games.

Christopher Vincent: Vincent is currently the second-highest wicket-taker this season. He has picked up nine wickets in eight games while also scoring quickly at the death.

Terrance Hinds: Hinds has impressed everyone with his all-round exploits. He has scored 170 runs while also taking four wickets in eight games.

Bowlers

Sion Hackett: Sion has performed decently with the ball. He has six wickets in seven games so far in the tournament.

Top 5 best players to pick in SPK vs LBG Dream11 prediction team

Amir Jangoo: 444 points

Terrance Hinds: 439 points

Christopher Vincent: 432 points

Evin Lewis: 405 points

Nicholas Pooran: 384 points

Important stats for SPK vs LBG Dream11 prediction team

Amir Jangoo: Eight matches, 255 runs

Terrance Hinds: Eight matches, 170 runs, four wickets

Christopher Vincent: Eight matches, 58 runs, nine wickets

Evin Lewis: Seven matches, 224 runs

Nicholas Pooran: 5 matches, 218 runs

SPK vs LBG Dream11 Prediction Today

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amir Jangoo, Nicholas Pooran, Evin Lewis, Terrance Hinds, Vishan Jagessar, Christopher Vincent, Sion Hackett, Kirstan Kallicharan, Kamil Pooran, Vikash Mohan, Utham Muhammad

Captain: Evin Lewis Vice-Captain: Terrance Hinds

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amir Jangoo, Nicholas Pooran, Evin Lewis, Terrance Hinds, Vishan Jagessar, Christopher Vincent, Sion Hackett, Daron Cruickshank, Kirstan Kallicharan

Captain: Amir Jangoo Vice-Captain: Nicholas Pooran

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee