SPK vs LBG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Trinidad T10 Blast 2022, Match 7

Steelpan Strikers will take on Leatherback Giants in the seventh match of the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Saturday.

Steelpan Strikers come into this match after suffering a defeat in their last match against Corico Cavaliers. They are currently stuck to the bottom of the table.

On the other hand, Leatherback Giants have played three matches this season, winning twice. They secured a big win in their previous match over Blue Devils.

SPK vs LBG Probable Playing 11 Today

SPK XI

Imran Khan (c), Jyd Goolie, Lendl Simmons, Teshawn Castro, Marlon Richards, Adrian Ali (wk), Rivaldo Ramlogan, Ahkeel Mollon, Jarlarnie Seales, Shazan Babwah, Kiedel Glasgow

LBG XI

Terrance Hinds (c), Mark Deyal, Crystian Thurton (wk), Jahron Alfred, Saiba Batoosingh, Keon Isaac, Jabari Mills, Kjorn Ottley, Denzil Antoine, Justin Gangoo, Matthew Patrick

Match Details

SPK vs LBG, Trinidad T10 Blast 2022, Match 7

Date and Time: June 11, 2022, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad

Pitch Report

The Brian Lara Stadium is known to be balanced and both bowlers and batters are expected to find equal assistance here. The pacers will also be able to find movement with the new ball.

Today’s SPK vs LBG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Sehzad Ali is a decent choice for the wicketkeeper slot in your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He can score runs in the middle order.

Batters

D Antoine is a great player to have in your Dream11 Fantasy Side as he can contribute on multiple fronts. Despite being listed as a batter, he picked up three wickets in the first game.

Lendl Simmons is an important batter and has plenty of international experience. He has smashed 133 runs in the last five matches at an average of 26.6.

All-rounders

M Deyal is a brilliant all-rounder who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He scored 85 runs in two matches and could prove to be a wonderful captaincy pick for your SPK vs LBG Dream11 Fantasy Team.

T Hinds is another player you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has scored 31 runs and has also taken a wicket.

Bowlers

K Isaac has done a more than decent job with the ball in hand. He has picked up four wickets in two games.

Top 5 best players to pick in SPK vs LBG Dream11 prediction team

M Deyal (LBG) – 146 points

K Isaac (LBG) – 134 points

D Antoine (PRS) – 109 points

T Hinds (LBG) – 80 points

K Ottley (LBG) – 71 points

Important stats for SPK vs LBG Dream11 prediction team

M Deyal: 85 runs

K Isaac: 4 wickets

D Antoine: 3 wickets

T Hinds: 31 runs and 1 wicket

K Ottley: 42 runs

SPK vs LBG Dream11 Prediction Today

SPK vs LBG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Sehzad Ali, D Antoine, K Ottley, J Alfred, L Simmons, M Deyal, T Hinds, J Goolie, K Isaac, M Richards, I Khan

Captain: M Deyal Vice-Captain: T Hinds

SPK vs LBG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Sehzad Ali, D Antoine, K Ottley, J Alfred, L Simmons, M Deyal, T Hinds, J Seales, K Isaac, M Richards, I Khan

Captain: L Simmons Vice-Captain: K Isaac

