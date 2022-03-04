SPK vs SCK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Trinidad T10 Blast 2022, Match 15

The Steelpan Strikers will take on Soca Kings in the 15th match of the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 on Friday, March 4, 2022. The match will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium.

The Steelpan Strikers started their season with two wins in a row. However, they have lost their last two games and are fourth in the table. Meanwhile, the Soca Kings find themselves in the top spot with four wins in five matches.

When the two teams last met in the reverse fixture, Soca Kings came out on top by eight wickets.

SPK vs SCK Probable Playing 11 Today

Steelpan Strikers

Evin Lewis, Adrian Ali(wk), Anthony Alexander, Vikash Mohan, Mark Deyal, Kirstan Kallicharan, Jahron Alfred, Imran Khan(C), Ancil Nedd, Uthman Muhammad, Ahkeel Mollon

Soca Kings

Kiedel Glasgow, Leonardo Julien(wk), Jason Mohammed(C), Jesse Bootan, Suraj Suepaul, Ravi Rampaul, Strassark Sankar, Chadeon Raymond, Kashtri Singh, Sameer Ali

SPK vs SCK Match Details

Match: Steelpan Strikers vs Soca Kings, Match 15

Date and Time: Friday, 4th March, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium

SPK vs SCK Pitch Report

The pitch at the Brian Lara Stadium has been a balanced one this season. Batters have enjoyed playing their strokes in the early stages of the game. Meanwhile, the bowlers have found some assistance in the second half of the match.

Today’s SPK vs SCK Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Leonardo Julien: Julien put on a match-winning show in the previous game. He smashed 71 runs off 26 balls at a strike rate of 273.07.

Batters

Evin Lewis: Lewis has showcased why he is one of the best openers in shorter formats. In four games, he has scored 171 runs at an average of 42.75 and a strike rate of 240.85.

Jesse Bootan: Jesse made a brilliant cameo of 30 runs in the previous game at a strike rate of 333.33. Overall, he has scored 143 runs in four innings at an average of 47.67 and a strike rate of 291.84.

All-rounders

Jason Mohammed: Jason has led the Kings from the front this season. He is the leading run-getter with 243 runs in five games at an average of 121.50 and a strike rate of 258.51.

Strassark Sankar: Sankar has been one of the most consistent bowlers this season. He is the top wicket-taker with seven wickets in five games at an economy of around 10.

Bowlers

Chadeon Raymond: Raymond has been a decent performer with the ball. He has picked up five wickets in as many games at an economy of 12.

Ravi Rampaul: Rampaul is an experienced campaigner in shorter formats. In four games, he has grabbed four wickets at an economy of 10.57.

Top 5 best players to pick in SPK vs SCK Dream11 prediction team

Jason Mohammed: 440 points

Evin Lewis: 297 points

Jesse Bootan: 284 points

Leonardo Julien: 244 points

Strassark Sankar: 225 points

Important stats for SPK vs SCK Dream11 prediction team

Jason Mohammed: Five matches, 243 runs, one wicket

Evin Lewis: Four matches, 171 runs

Jesse Boothan: Five matches, 143 runs

Leonardo Julien: Five matches, 134 runs

Strassark Sankar: Five matches, seven wickets

SPK vs SCK Dream11 Prediction Today

SPK vs SCK Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Leonardo Julien, Evin Lewis, Jesse Bootan, Jason Mohammed, Strassark Sankar, Chadeon Raymond, Ravi Rampaul, Kirstan Kallicharan, Mark Deyal, Anthony Alexander, Vikash Mohan

Captain: Jason Mohammed Vice-Captain: Evin Lewis

SPK vs SCK Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Leonardo Julien, Evin Lewis, Jesse Bootan, Jason Mohammed, Strassark Sankar, Chadeon Raymond, Ravi Rampaul, Suraj Suepaul, Jahron Alfred, Imran Khan, Akheel Mollon

Captain: Leonardo Julien Vice-Captain: Jesse Bootan

Edited by Ritwik Kumar