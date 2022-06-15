SPK vs SCK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Trinidad T10 Blast 2022, Match 15

The Steelpan Strikers (SPK) will take on the Soca Kings (SCK) in the 15th match of the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Wednesday.

The Steelpan Strikers have played four matches so far in the competition. They have won one and lost on two occasions. They also had another match called off. The Steelpan Strikers are currently fifth in the points table.

The Soca Kings have also won just one of their four matches so far and are fourth in the table. However, that victory arrived against the Steelpan Strikers and they won the match by a margin of 12 runs.

SPK vs SCK Probable Playing 11 Today

SPK XI

Teshawn Castro, Lendl Simmons, Quinci Babel, Kiedel Glasgow, Jyd Goolie, Jarlarnie Seales, Adrian Ali (wk), Rivaldo Ramlogan, Ahkeel Mollon, Philton Williams, Imran Khan (c)

SCK XI

Jason Mohammed (c), Isaiah Rajah, Kirstan Kallicharan, Jon Russ Jagessar, Sion Hackett, Shatrughan Rambaran, Ricky Jaipaul, Shiva Sankar, James Duncan, Chadeon Raymond, Rickson Maniram (wk)

Match Details

SPK vs SCK, Trinidad T10 Blast 2022, Match 15

Date and Time: June 15, 2022, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Brian Lara Stadium is known to be balanced and both bowlers and batsmen are expected to find equal assistance here. Pacers will also be able to find movement with the new ball.

Today’s SPK vs SCK Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Sehzad Ali is a decent choice for the wicketkeeper slot in your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He can score runs in the middle order and has amassed 78 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 156.

Batters

L Simmons has plenty of international experience and will be looking to have a major impact on proceedings here. He has scored 77 runs in the competition at an average of 38.50 and a strike rate of over 171.

K Kallicharan has scored 78 runs in three innings at a strike rate close to 170. His highest score in the competition is 52.

All-rounders

J Mohammed is a brilliant all-rounder who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He has scored 81 runs in three matches and is a good choice for the captaincy pick of your SCK vs SPK Dream11 Fantasy Side.

Bowlers

S Sankar has enjoyed his time with the ball and has been able to get breakthroughs. He has picked up four wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in SPK vs SCK Dream11 prediction team

S Sankar (SCK) – 150 points

L Simmons (SPK) – 149 points

J Mohammed (SCK) – 145 points

A Ali (SPK) – 141 points

K Kallicharan (SCK) – 141 points

Important stats for SPK vs SCK Dream11 prediction team

S Sankar: Four wickets

L Simmons: 77 runs

J Mohammed: 81 runs

A Ali: 78 runs

K Kallicharan: 78 runs

SPK vs SCK Dream11 Prediction Today

SPK vs SCK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Sehzad Ali, L Simmons, K Kalicharan, I Rajah, J Mohammed, C Raymond, J Goolie, S Sankar, R Jagessar, I Khan, P Williams

Captain: J Mohammed, Vice-Captain: L Simmons

SPK vs SCK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Sehzad Ali, L Simmons, K Kalicharan, I Rajah, J Mohammed, C Raymond, S Hackett, J Goolie, S Sankar, R Jagessar, I Khan

Captain: K Kallicharan, Vice-Captain: S Sankar

