SPK vs SLS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Trinidad T10 Blast 2022, Match 11

Steelpan Strikers will take on Scarlet Ibis Scorchers in the 11th match of the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Monday.

Having played two matches this season, Steelpan Strikers have only won once. They are fourth in the points table. They are also arriving into this match after securing a wonderful win in their previous clash against Leatherback Giants.

Meanwhile, Scarlet Ibis Scorchers have secured victories in all of their three matches so far and are currently on top of the table. They also secured a strong win in their last match against Cocrico Cavaliers and this could prove to be an interesting contest.

SPK vs SLS Probable Playing 11 Today

SPK XI

Imran Khan (c), Jyd Goolie, Lendl Simmons, Teshawn Castro, Marlon Richards, Adrian Ali (wk), Rivaldo Ramlogan, Ahkeel Mollon, Jarlarnie Seales, Shazan Babwah, Kiedel Glasgow

SLS XI

Tion Webster (c), Keagan Simmons, Anthony Alexander, Mikhil Govia, Hakeem Mitchell, Kamil Pooran, Dexter Sween, Aamir Ali-l, Khary Pierre, Anderson Mahase, Randy Mahase (wk)

Match Details

SPK vs SLS, Trinidad T10 Blast 2022, Match 11

Date and Time: 13th June, 2022, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad

Pitch Report

The Brian Lara Stadium is known to be balanced and both bowlers and batsmen are expected to find equal assistance here. Pacers will also be able to find movement with the new ball.

Today’s SPK vs SLS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

R Mahase is a decent choice for the wicketkeeper slot in your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He can score runs in the middle order.

Batters

T Webster is a great player to have on your Dream11 Fantasy Side as he can contribute on multiple fronts. He has scored 63 runs and has also taken two wickets.

Lendl Simmons is an important batter and has plenty of international experience. He has smashed 40 runs so far and played a crucial knock of 32 in the last game at a strike rate of 168.42.

All-rounders

D Sween is a wonderful all-rounder who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He has scored 51 runs in three matches and has also taken two wickets. He could prove to be a strong captaincy pick for your SPK vs SLS Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Bowlers

K Dillon has led the bowling unit for his side. He has scalped four wickets so far and will be hoping to add more victims to his tally here.

Top 5 best players to pick in SPK vs SLS Dream11 prediction team

D Sween (SLS) – 182 points

T Webster (SLS) – 167 points

K Dillon (SLS) – 121 points

H Mitchell (SLS) – 84 points

L Simmons (SPK) – 78 points

Important stats for SPK vs SLS Dream11 prediction team

D Sween: 51 runs and 2 wickets

T Webster: 63 runs and 2 wickets

K Dillon: 4 wickets

H Mitchell: 48 runs

L Simmons: 40 runs

SPK vs SLS Dream11 Prediction Today

SPK vs SLS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Mahase, A Sehzad Ali, T Webster, L Simmons, M Govia, D Sween, H Mitchell, J Goolie, K Dillon, I Khan, M Richards

Captain: D Sween, Vice-Captain: T Webster

SPK vs SLS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Sehzad Ali, T Webster, L Simmons, M Govia, D Sween, H Mitchell, J Goolie, K Dillon, I Khan, M Richards, A Mahase

Captain: L Simmons, Vice-Captain: H Mitchell

