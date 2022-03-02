SPK vs SLS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Trinidad T10 Blast, Match 11

The eighth match of the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 will be played between Steelpan Strikers (SPK) and Scarlet Ibis Scorchers (SLS) on Wednesday at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.

Both teams have had contrasting fortunes in the tournament so far. Scarlet Ibis Scorchers are still looking for their first victory while Steelpan Strikers are looking for their third consecutive win.

The addition of star all-rounder Kieron Pollard has been a massive boost for the Scorchers but it remains to be seen whether he can lead the team to their first win.

SPK vs SLS Probable Playing XIs

SPK

Evin Lewis, Adrian Ali (wk), Mark Deyal, Kirstan Kallicharan, Mbeki Joseph, Vikash Mohan, Jahron Alfred, Imran Khan (c), Uthman Muhammad, Stephon Ramdial, Akheel Mollon.

SLS

Tion Webster, Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Daniel Williams (wk), Ewart Nicholson, Kieron Pollard (c), Rishad Harris, Kieshawn Dillon, Shiva Shanker, Eric Garcia, Justin Jagessar, Vasant Singh.

Match Details

Match: Steelpan Strikers vs Scarlet Ibis Scorchers, Trinidad T10 Blast, 2022.

Date and Time: March 02, 2022; 10:00 PM IST.

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Brian Lara Stadium is expected to favor batters, though the pacers may also benefit in the early going. After winning the toss, teams will most likely opt to bowl first with a score of 140 being considered average at the venue.

Today's SPK vs SLS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Adrian Sehzad Ali: Adrian is a good choice for your fantasy team. He has scored 28 runs so far in the ongoing tournament and is also quite good behind the stumps.

Batters

Tion Webster: Webster has been outstanding with the bat throughout the tournament. He has scored 128 runs at an average of 42.66. That makes him a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

All-rounders

Kieron Pollard: Pollard is one of the best all-rounders in the service. His performance to live up to his name is yet to come, and he is hoping to make a mark in this match.

Bowlers

Namir Suepaul: Bowlers have not been effective in this tournament, but he has impressed with his performance, taking two wickets in two games.

Three best players to pick in SPK vs SLS Dream11 prediction team

Kieron Pollard (SLS): 89 points.

Ewart Nicholasan (SLS): 84 points.

Akheel Mollon (SPK): 74 points.

Key stats for SPK vs SLS Dream11 prediction team

Evin Lewis - 83 runs in two games; batting average: 41.50.

Mark Deyal – 29 runs and two wickets in two games; batting average: 14.50.

Nicholas Sookdeosingh – 54 runs in three games; batting average: 18.00.

SPK vs SLS Dream11 Prediction

SPK vs SLS Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Adrian Ali, Evin Lewis, Kirstan Kallicharan, Tion Webster, Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Kieron Pollard, Mark Deyal, Imran Khan, Rishad Harris, Stephon Ramdial, Akheel Mollon

Captain: Kieron Pollard | Vice-captain: Evin Lewis.

SPK vs SLS Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Adrian Ali, Evin Lewis, Tion Webster, Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Kieron Pollard, Mark Deyal, Imran Khan, Rishad Harris, Stephon Ramdial, Akheel Mollon

Captain: Tion Webster | Vice-captain: Mark Deyal.

