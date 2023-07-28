SPS vs AKK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sher E Punjab T20 Cup, 2nd Semi Final

The second semi-final match of the Sher E Punjab T20 Cup will see the JK Super Strikers (SPS) square off against Agri Kings Knights (AKK) at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Friday, July 28.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SPS vs AKK Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

JK Super Strikers have won seven of their last ten matches. Agri Kings Knights, on the other hand, have won six of their last ten matches. Agri Kings Knights will give it their all to win the match but the JK Super Strikers are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SPS vs AKK Match Details

The second semi-final match of the Sher E Punjab T20 Cup will be played on July 28 at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. The game is set to take place at 7:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SPS vs AKK, 2nd Semi-Final

Date and Time: 28 July, 7:00 pm IST

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the batters. Fans can expect a high-scoring match where top-order batters will be crucial. Both teams will prefer to bat first on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between JK Super Strikers and Hampton Falcons, where a total of 365 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

SPS vs AKK Form Guide

SPS - Won 7 of their last 10 matches

AKK - Won 6 of their last 10 matches

SPS vs AKK Probable Playing XI

SPS Playing XI

No injury updates.

Bhavish Subhash Sethi, Jassinder Singh, Vishwapratap Singh, Sanvir Singh (c), Gaurav Markan, Arun Kalia, Pradeep Singh, A Malhotra (wk), Emanjot Singh Chahal, Aryan Mehra, Hitesh- I.

AKK Playing XI

No injury updates.

Tejpreet Singh, Mayank Lokesh Gupta, S Dhaliwal (c), Jashanpreet Singh Sidhu, Ramandeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Abhay Chaudhary, G Khera (wk), Deepin Chitkara, Paras Jaidka, Baltej Singh.

SPS vs AKK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

G Khera

G Khera is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Malhotra is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

V Singh

J Singh and V Singh are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. M Lokesh played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Singh

R Singh and S Singh are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. E Singh is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

B Sran

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are B Singh and B Sran. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and are also expected to bowl in death overs. J Singh is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SPS vs AKK match captain and vice-captain choices

S Singh

S Singh will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. Singh has earned 1167 points in the last ten matches.

R Singh

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make R Singh as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 950 points in the last nine matches

5 Must-Picks for SPS vs AKK, 2nd Semi-Final

S Singh

R Singh

E Singh

S Dhaliwal

V Singh

JK Super Strikers vs Agri Kings Knights Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

JK Super Strikers vs Agri Kings Knights Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: G Khera, A Malhotra.

Batters: V Singh, J Singh, M Lokesh.

All-rounders: R Singh, S Singh, E Singh, S Dhaliwal.

Bowlers: B Singh, B Sran.

JK Super Strikers vs Agri Kings Knights Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: G Khera, A Malhotra.

Batters: V Singh.

All-rounders: R Singh, S Singh, E Singh, S Dhaliwal, A Kalia, T Singh.

Bowlers: B Singh, B Sran.