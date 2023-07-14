SPS vs TDS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Sher E Punjab T20 Cup match – July 14, 2023

On July 14th, the fourth match of the Sher E Punjab T20 Cup between JK Super Strikers and Trident Stallions is scheduled at Mohali Stadium. The match will start at 07:00 PM IST.

JK Super Strikers suffered a defeat in their first match against Agri King's Knights. Their bowlers struggled to contain the opposition batters, who scored runs freely throughout the first half of the match, resulting in a challenging 203-run target.

Despite a remarkable century from Vishwapratap Singh and a solid contribution of 58 runs from Jaskaran Singh, their efforts were in vain. The middle order failed to bridge the gap and fell short by just 8 runs.

The Trident Stallions are set to participate in their first match of the Sher E Punjab T20 tournament, led by captain Gurkeerat Singh Mann. However, they will be without the services of Nehal Wadhera, who will be unavailable due to national duty.

Following are three players you can select as your captain/vice-captain for your SPS vs TDS Dream11 fantasy teams.

#3 Abir Kohli (TDS) - 6.0 credits

Abir Kohli is a fantastic top-order batter and a right-arm pacer from Stallions who can fetch valuable points with both the bat and ball. He has hammered 273 runs in his last five innings at an impressive average of 54.60. In addition, Kohli has bagged eight wickets including a four-fer & three-wicket haul.

Kohli can be prove to be a game-changer for the upcoming SPS vs TDS Dream11 match.

#2 Sanvir Singh (SPS) - 8.0 credits

Sanvir Singh is another potential candidate for the captaincy position of your SPS vs TDS Dream11 team. He failed to perform much with the bat in the previous game but took a couple of wickets with the ball. However, he has been in fine form recently and will look to build on that to prove to be lethal in this game as well.

#1 Gaurav Chaudhary (TDS) - 8.5 credits

Gaurav Chaudhary is a bowing all-rounder from Trident Stallions available in the all-rounder department. He can bat in the top order for his side and also chip in vital wickets with the ball. His last five innings in June has shown his potential while scoring 101 runs as well as taking 13 wickets with the ball.

Owing to his noteworthy all-round performances, he is a trump choice for the captain/vice-captain of your SPS vs TDS Dream11 team available in the bowlers.

Poll : Who will fetch the most points in today's SPS vs TDS Dream11 contest? Sanvir Singh Gurkeerat Singh Mann 0 votes