SPT vs BUB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bengal T20 Challenge, 3rd place playoff

The South 24-PGS Tigers (SPT) will take on the Burdwan Blues (BUB) in the third-place playoff of the Bengal T20 Challenge on Sunday at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani, West Bengal.

SPT finished second in Group D after winning one game and losing the other in the group stage. One of their games ended without in a no-result. They lost to Nadia Super Dazzler in the first semi-final.

Meanwhile, BUB fared similarly in Group D. They topped the group with one win and a loss. One game ended without a result due to rain. Their game against the North 24-PGS Champs in the semi-final ended as a tie. Due to a better run rate, though, North 24-PGS Champs entered the final.

SPT vs BUB Probable Playing XIs Today

South 24-PGS Tigers

Dip Chatterjee(c), Supriya Sil(wk), Kaushik Giri, Mrinmoy Nayak, Sandipan Dey, Soumya Das, Chandan Singh, Shuvam Dey, Sourav Mondal, Jitender Shaw, Kuntal Mukherjee.

Burdwan Blues

Debapriya Ghosh(c), Nikhil Sinha(wk), Azaz Ansari, Arka Sarkar, Abhijeet Bhagat, Sanjib Kumar Singh, Suman Das, Bhupender Singh, Subham Chatterjee, Abhishek Banerjee, Brajeswar Chattaraj.

Match Details

Match: South 24-PGS Tigers vs Burdwan Blues, Bengal T20 Challenge.

Date and Time: 12th December; 8:45 AM IST.

Venue: Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani, West Bengal, India.

Pitch Report

The 22-yard strip at this venue assists both batters and bowlers from the outset. Scores of above 150 in the first innings can be expected. Chasing sides would love to go for the kill, as the pitch settles down a bit as the game progresses.

Today’s SPT vs BUB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Nikhil Sinha: The keeper-batter has scored 60 runs in his last four innings. He will be keen to put up a better performance, both with the willow and behind the wickets, in this game.

Batters

Abhishek Banerjee: The top-order batter has so far scored almost 100 runs in four innings. He will eye a big score in this outing on Sunday.

Shubham Chatterjee: One of the match-winners for his team, Chatterjee has scored almost 100 runs in four matches this tournament. His side’s winning chances could depend a lot on his performance.

All-rounders

Kaushik Giri: He could be one of the exceptional all-rounders to watch out for in this game. He has been delivering the goods with both bat and ball this tournament.

Sourav Mondal: He has, so far, accumulated the most Dream11 fantasy points of any player in the tournament. He is expected to continue the same in this clash too.

Bowlers

Azaz Ansari: He could be one of the bowlers who turns the game upside down. Though his bowling figures aren’t intimidating, he is expected to stem the run flow of the opposition.

Jitender Shaw: He is a bowler who can inflict significant damage on the opposition. He can stop the run flow, and also pick up timely wickets to keep his team on top.

Five best players to pick in SPT vs BUB Dream11 prediction team

Sourav Mondal: 253 points.

Kaushik Giri: 247 points.

Abhijit Bhagat: 244 points.

Azaz Ansari: 240 points.

Jitender Shaw: 212 points.

Key stats for SPT vs BUB Dream11 prediction team

Abhishek Banerjee: 4 Matches, 99 Runs.

Shubham Chatterjee: 4 Matches, 96 Runs.

Dip Chatterjee: 4 Matches, 85 Runs.

Abhijit Bhagat: 2 Matches, 6 Wickets.

Kaushik Giri: 4 Matches, 82 runs, 8 Wickets.

SPT vs BUB Dream11 Prediction Today

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nikhil Sinha, Abhishek Banerjee, Shubham Chatterjee, Abhijit Bhagat, Sourav Mondal, Kaushik Giri, Sandipan Dey, Arka Sarkar, Azaz Ansari, Jitender Shaw, Bhupender Singh.

Captain: Sourav Mondal. Vice-Captain: Abhijit Bhagat.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Supriya Sil, Dip Chatterjee, Debapriya Ghosh, Shubham Chatterjee, Abhijit Bhagat, Sourav Mondal, Chandan Singh, Kaushik Giri, Arka Sarkar, Jitender Shaw, Sanjib Kumar Singh.

Captain: Kaushik Giri. Vice-Captain: Shubham Chatterjee.

