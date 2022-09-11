SPT vs KCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for RCA T20 Cup, Match 8

The Spartans (SPT) will take on Kigali CC (KCC) in the eighth match of the RCA T20 Cup at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali on Sunday, September 11. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SPT vs KCC Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Kigali CC have been the team to beat so far in the competition, winning both games by a huge margin. They have looked really good in all aspects of the game and have clicked as a unit.

They will look to extend their winning streak to three games against the Spartans, who are currently winless in the tournament. Kigali CC stands at the top of the points table, while the Spartans thrive at the bottom.

SPT vs KCC Match Details

The eighth match of the RCA T20 Cup will be played on September 11 between the Spartans and Kigali CC at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali. The match is set to take place at 5.00 pm IST. The game is set to commence at 05.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SPT vs KCC, RCA T20 Cup, Match 8

Date and Time: September 11, 2022, 5.00 pm IST

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali

SPT vs KCC Pitch Report

The track at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali is likely to be a good one to bat on, with big scores being common at the venue. However, there might be some help available off the surface for both the pacers and spinners.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches Won by team batting first: 2

Matches Won by team bowling first: 3

Average 1st innings score: 162

Average 2nd innings score: 155

SPT vs KCC Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Spartans: LLL

Kigali CC: WW

SPT vs KCC probable playing 11s for today’s match

Spartans injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Spartans Probable Playing 11

Mohammed Zaid Khan, Mohammed Mustag, Debasis Samal, Imran Luhar (wk), Dinesh Kumar Parwani, Shaikh Mahebub (c), Dinesh Maganti, Chiranjith Deju Amin, Mohamad Rahimuddin, Shema David, and Shekh Feroz Shekh Iqbal.

Kigali CC injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Kigali CC Probable Playing 11

Zaki Hassan (c), Hamza Khan, Muhammad Nadir, Asif Kanuga, Hammad Ahsan, Calvin Watuwa, Steve Wambose (wk), Raza Ali, Aamir Abbas, Rahim Teli, and Karasira Charlier

SPT vs KCC Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Imran Luhar (94 runs in two matches, Average: 31.33)

Luhar has looked at ease against pacers and spinners in both of his appearances and has collected 94 runs at an average of 31.33 in two games. He is an excellent choice for the wicket-keeper position in today's game.

Top Batter Pick

Zaki Hassan (42 runs in two matches, S.R: 152.58)

Hassan displayed his prowess with the bat in the first game, scoring 37 runs off 14 deliveries. However, he failed to impress in the second game and will look to score some runs in the upcoming games to get back into form.

Top All-rounder Pick

Hamza Khan (179 runs & two wickets in two matches, S.R: 182.65)

Hamza has delivered well with the bat and is the leading run-getter in the tournament. He has smashed 179 runs at a strike rate of 182.65 and has picked up two wickets in as many games, making him a multiplier pick for your fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Debasis Samal (17 runs & three wickets in two matches, E.R: 7.65)

Samal is a talented bowler with plenty of local league experience. He has scalped three wickets at an average of 28.66 in two games and could be a good pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

SPT vs KCC match captain and vice-captain choices

Calvin Watuwa

Watuwa is an exciting young talent who has been in outstanding form with the bat. He has scored 80 runs in two games, making him the perfect choice for captaincy in your SPT vs KCC Dream11 fantasy team.

Shaikh Mahebub

Mahebub has been in excellent form with the ball this tournament, taking four wickets at an average of 26.25 in two matches. Given his current form, he is a fine vice-captaincy choice for your SPT vs KCC Dream11 fantasy team.

5 must-picks with player stats for SPT vs KCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Zaki Hassan 42runs in two matches Deju Amin 33 runs in one match Dinesh Kumar 33 runs in three matches Muhammad Nadir Two wickets in two matches Shekh Iqbal Two wickets in three matches

SPT vs KCC match expert tips 8th match

Mohammed Mustaq is a capable all-rounder with a wealth of experience. He is yet to live up to expectations, but given his abilities, he can be an aggressive pick for your SPT vs KCC fantasy team.

SPT vs KCC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 8th match, Head To Head League

SPT vs KCC Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Imran Luhar

Batters: Mohammed Zaid Khan, Zaki Hassan, Aamir Abbas

All-Rounders: Mohammed Mustaq, Shekh Feroz Shekh Iqbal, Hamza Khan, Calvin Watuwa

Bowlers: Shaikh Mahebub, Debasis Samal, Muhammad Nadir

Edited by Ankush Das