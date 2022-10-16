SPT vs KT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for RCA T10 Cup, Match 12

Spartans (SPT) will be up against Kutchi Tigers (KT) in the 12th match of the RCA T10 Cup at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali on Sunday, October 16. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SPT vs KT Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report.

Spartans will be very disappointed with their performances so far this season. They have lost all three of their matches and are currently placed in the fifth spot in the points table.

Kutchi Tigers, on the other hand, have also lost all of their three matches and are currently placed at the bottom of the points table. Both teams will be eager to win this match and register their first win of the season.

SPT vs KT Match Details

The 12th match of the RCA T10 Cup will be played on October 16th at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali. The match is set to take place at 05:00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SPT vs KT, Marsh Sheffield Shield, Match 4

Date and Time: October 16, 2022, 05.00 pm IST

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali

SPT vs KT Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium is a sporting one. The pacers are expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand. The wicket eases out to bat on as the match progresses. Chasing should be the preferred option, as all of the last three games played at the venue were won by the chasing teams.

Last 3 Matches (This Tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 0

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 80

Average second innings score: 83

SPT vs KT Form Guide (Last 3 matches)

Spartans: L-L-L

Kutchi Tigers: L-L-L

SPT vs KT probable playing 11s for today’s match

SPT Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

SPT Probable Playing 11

Shaikh Mahebub (C), Chiranjith Deju Amin, Imran Luhar (WK), Debasis Samal, Dinesh Kumar Parwani, Jawahar Manickam, Shekh Feroz Shekh Iqbal, Mohammed Mustaq, Dinesh Maganti, Mohammed Zaid Khan, and Shema David.

KT Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

KT Probable Playing 11

Gopal Halai (C & WK), Kishan Dabasiya, Prince Mwizerwa, Pankaj Vekaria, Rakesh Vikram Singh, Dilip Vekariya, Shantilal Bhanderi, Haresh Bhuva, Arvind Bhuva, Manoj Chauhan, and Premit Hirani.

SPT vs KT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Imran Luhar (3 matches, 120 runs, Strike Rate: 184.62)

Imran is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick-fire runs for his team in this upcoming match. He has scored 120 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 184+ in three matches.

Top Batter pick

Dinesh Kumar Parwani (3 matches, 68 runs, Strike Rate: 147.83)

Dinesh has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for the Spartans so far this season. He has scored 68 runs at a strike rate of 147.83 in his three outings.

Top All-rounder pick

Pankaj Vekaria (3 matches, 62 runs and 1 wicket, Strike Rate: 124.00 and Economy Rate: 1.50)

Pankaj Vekaria has been impressive with both the bat and ball in this ongoing season, smashing 62 runs and picking up a wicket as well. He can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Top Bowler pick

Shantilal Bhanderi (3 matches, 1 wicket, Economy Rate: 10.40)

Bhanderi hasn't performed as per the expectation in the last couple of matches, picking up only one wicket at an economy rate of just 10.40. Nonetheless, he is a quality bowler who can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

SPT vs KT match captain and vice-captain choices

Imran Luhar

Imran is currently the leading run-scorer for his side in this ongoing season wherein he has scored 120 runs in three matches. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Kishan Dabasiya

Kishan can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball on Sunday. He has scored 16 runs at a strike rate of 114.29 and also picked up a wicket in three matches.

5 Must-picks with players stats for SPT vs KT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Players Stats Imran Luhar 120 runs in 3 matches Pankaj Vekaria 62 runs and 1 wicket in 3 matches Dinesh Kumar Parwani 68 runs in 3 matches Chiranjith Deju Amin 22 runs and 1 wicket in 3 matches Kishan Dabasiya 16 runs and 1 wicket in 3 matches

SPT vs KT match expert tips

Chiranjith Deju Amin

Deju Amin can do well with both the bat and ball on Sunday. He has scored 22 runs at a strike rate of 115.79 and also picked up a wicket in the three matches he has played this season.

SPT vs KT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 12, Head to Head League

SPT vs KT Dream11 Prediction - RCA T10 Cup

Wicketkeeper: Imran Luhar

Batters: Dinesh Maganti, Dinesh Kumar Parwani, Don Mugisha

All-rounders: Pankaj Vekaria, Mohammed Mustaq, Debasis Samal, Kishan Dabasiya

Bowlers: Shaikh Mahebub, Dilip Vekariya, Shantilal Bhanderi

SPT vs KT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 12, Grand League

SPT vs KT Dream11 Prediction - RCA T10 Cup

Wicketkeeper: Imran Luhar

Batters: Dinesh Maganti, Dinesh Kumar Parwani, Don Mugisha

All-rounders: Pankaj Vekaria, Chiranjith Deju Amin, Mohammed Mustaq, Kishan Dabasiya

Bowlers: Jawahar Manickam, Shaikh Mahebub, Shantilal Bhanderi

