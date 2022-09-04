SPT vs KT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats and Pitch Report for RCA T20 Cup 2022, Match 5

Spartans (SPT) will lock horns with Kutchi Tigers (KT) in the third game of the RCA T20 Cup 2022 on Sunday at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Rwanda. Ahead of the game, let's take a look at the SPT vs KT Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Prediction, pitch report and more.

The Spartans have had a disastrous season, losing their first game to Zonic Tigers by 15 runs. The Tigers, meanwhile, will play their first game of the season and will be eager for a win.

The Tigers will look to make a winning start, but the Spartans are a better team and expected to prevail.

SPT vs KT Match Details

The third match of the RCA T20 Cup 2022 will be played on September 4 at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Rwanda. The game is set to take place at 5:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SPT vs KT, Match 3

Date and Time: September 4, 2022; 5:00 pm IST

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Rwanda

Pitch Report

The pitch at Kigali's Gahanga International Cricket Stadium has faboured bowlers in recent games. With an average first innings score of 120 in the last two games played her, chasing should be the preferred option for the team winning the toss.

SPT vs KT Form Guide

SPT - L

KT - Will be playing their first game.

SPT vs KT Probable Playing XIs

SPT

No injury update

Mustaq Mohammed, Narayan Reddy, Feroz Shekh, Debasis Samal, Dinesh Kumar Parwani, Imran Luhar (wk), Mahebub Shaikh, Dinesh Maganti, Mohammed Zaid, Aziz James, Shema David

KT

No injury update

Prince Mwizerwa (wk), Don Mugisha, Kishan Dabasiya, Arvind Bhuva, Kevin Irakoze, Pankaj Vekaria, Ganeshbhai Patel, Kalpesh Bhanderi, Jayeshkumar Bhadani, Dinesh Kara, Shantilal Bhanderi

SPT vs KT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

I Luhar (1 match, 56 runs)

I Luhar is the best wicketkeeper pick for today's game, as he bats in the middle order and has a good chance of scoring well in today's game. He's also doing well behind the stumps and can earn additional points from catches and stumpings.

Batters

M Zaid (1 match, 20 runs)

M Zaid and D Mugisha are the two best batter picks for your Dream11 team. K Dabasiya has played exceptionally well in the last few games, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

M Mustaq (1 match, 15 runs)

M Mustaq and P Vekaria are the two best all-rounder picks for your Dream11 team, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. K Irakoze is another good pick.

Bowlers

D Samal (1 match, 13 runs, 2 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are D Samal and S Mahebub. Both have bowled brilliantly in their last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. K Bhanderi is another good pick.

SPT vs KT match captain and vice-captain choices

D Samal

D Samal bowls both at the start and at the death, making him a safe option for captaincy. He smashed 13 runs and took two wickets in his last game.

S Mahebub

As the pitch is good for bowling, you could make Mahebub the captain of the grand league teams, as he's bowling well in the tournament. He took two wickets in his last game against Zonic Tigers.

Five Must-Picks for SPT vs KT, Match 3

S Mahebub 2 wickets 68 points D Samal 13 runs and 2 wickets 92 points I Luhar 56 runs 88 points M Mustaq 15 runs 24 points S Shekh 2 runs and 1 wicket 31 points

Spartans vs Kutchi Tigers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it's advisable to pick at least four bowlers who bowl at the death. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Spartans vs Kutchi Tigers Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: I Luhar

Batters: M Zaid, D Mugisha, K Dabasiya

All-rounders: P Vekaria, S Shekh, K Irakoze, M Mustaq

Bowlers: S Mahebub, D Samal, K Bhanderi

Spartans vs Kutchi Tigers Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: I Luhar

Batters: A James, D Mugisha, K Dabasiya

All-rounders: P Vekaria, S Shekh, K Irakoze, M Mustaq

Bowlers: S Mahebub, D Samal, K Bhanderi

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav