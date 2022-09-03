SPT vs ZCT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for RCA T20 Cup, Match 3

The Spartans (SPT) will lock horns with the Zonic Tigers (ZCT) in the third match of the RCA T20 Cup at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali on Saturday, September 3. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SPT vs ZCT Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

The Spartans will be disappointed with their performance in the last match, which they lost to the Challengers by eight wickets. Their batting department needs to step up and take some responsibility today.

The Zonic Tigers, on the other hand, will be playing their first game of the season. They will be looking forward to having a winning start to their RCA T20 Cup campaign.

SPT vs ZCT Match Details

The third match of the RCA T20 Cup will be played on September 3 at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali. The match is set to take place at 5:00 pm IST.

SPT vs ZCT, RCA T20 Cup, Match 3

Date and Time: 3rd September, 2022, 5:00 pm IST

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali

SPT vs ZCT Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali has favored the bowlers in the last couple of matches, with the batters having struggled a great deal to play big shots on this track. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two games played at the venue being 120 runs.

Last 2 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first-innings score: 120

Average second-innings score: 94

SPT vs ZCT Form Guide (RCA T20 Cup)

Spartans: L

Zonic Tigers: NA

SPT vs ZCT probable playing 11s for today’s match

SPT injury/team news

No major injury updates.

SPT Probable Playing 11

Mustaq Mohammed, Zaid Khan, Feroz Shekh, Debasis Samal, Dinesh Kumar Parwani, Imran Luhar, Mahebub Shaikh, Dinesh Maganti, Jawahar Manickam, Aziz James, Shema David.

ZCT injury/team news.

No major injury updates

ZCT Probable Playing 11

David Uwimana, Bosco Tuyizere, Wilson Niyitanga, Jean Baptiste Hakizimana, Ivan Thawithemwira, Jean Claude Nganji, Pascal Murungi, Daniel Gumyusenge, Parfait Mugisha, Steven Ntwali, Uwiduhaye Eric.

SPT vs ZCT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

David Uwimana (6 matches, 108 runs, Strike Rate: 112.50)

Uwimana was in decent form with the bat last season, scoring 108 runs at a strike rate of 112.50 i six outings. He could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Top Batter pick

Wilson Niyitanga (6 matches, 126 runs, Strike Rate: 110.53)

Niyitanga was the leading run-scorer for the Zonic Tigers in the previous edition of the RCA T20 Cup with 125 runs at a strike rate in excess of 110 in five innings.

Top All-rounder pick

Dinesh Kumar Parwani (3 matches, 40 runs and 1 wicket, Strike Rate: 137.93 and Economy Rate: 8.50)

Dinesh Kumar is a quality all-rounder who can single-handedly win games for his side. He scored 40 runs and picked up a wicket in three matches last season.

Top Bowler pick

Debasis Samal (5 matches, 41 runs and 5 wickets, Strike Rate: 102.50 and Economy Rate: 9.23)

Debasis scalped five wickets while also scoring 41 runs in five matches last season. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

SPT vs ZCT match captain and vice-captain choices

Mustaq Mohammed

Mustaq should be the first-choice captaincy pick for your fantasy team because of his ability to score big runs. He scored 71 runs, including his highest score of 45, in the previous edition.

Mahebub Shaikh

Mahebub scored 17 runs and took four wickets in five matches last season. He is surely a must-have pick in your fantasy team.

5 Must-picks with players stats for SPT vs ZCT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Debasis Samal 41 runs and 5 wickets in 5 matches Wilson Niyitanga 126 runs in 6 matches Feroz Shekh 76 runs and 2 wickets in 3 matches David Uwimana 108 runs in 6 matches Steven Ntwali 5 wickets in 3 matches

SPT vs ZCT match expert tips

Debasis Samal could be a good budget pick for your SPT vs ZCT fantasy team as he can contribute with both the bat and ball.

SPT vs ZCT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 3, Head to Head League

SPT vs ZCT Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 3, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: David Uwimana, Imran Luhar

Batters: Wilson Niyitanga, Jean Baptiste Hakizimana, Zaid Khan

All-rounders: Dinesh Kumar Parwani (vc), Mustaq Mohammed (c), Feroz Shekh

Bowlers: Parfait Mugisha, Debasis Samal, Mahebub Shaikh

SPT vs ZCT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 3, Grand League

SPT vs ZCT Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 3, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: David Uwimana, Imran Luhar

Batters: Wilson Niyitanga, Jean Baptiste Hakizimana, Zaid Khan

All-rounders: Dinesh Kumar Parwani, Mustaq Mohammed (c), Feroz Shekh

Bowlers: Parfait Mugisha, Steven Ntwali, Mahebub Shaikh (vc)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar