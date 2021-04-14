SR v ME Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Zimbabwe T20 Match - April 14th, 2021

Southern Rocks will take on the Mashonaland Eagles in the eighth match of the Zimbabwe Domestic T20 tournament at the Harare Sports Club on Wednesday.

Southern Rocks are currently third in the points table, winning two of their three Zimbabwe Domestic T20 encounters. Tadiwanashe Marumani is their leading run-scorer this season, amassing 125 runs in three innings. Roy Kaia, with six scalps to his name, is the Southern Rocks' leading wicket-taker in the Zimbabwe Domestic T20.

The Rocks lost their last game against the Mountaineers by 22 runs. Batting first, the Mountaineers posted 175/5 in 20 overs. In response, the Rocks could only manage 158 runs.

The Mashonaland Eagles have also won two of their three Zimbabwe Domestic T20 encounters. Due to having a better net run rate, they are currently atop the standings. Regis Chakabva, with 125 runs, is their leading run-scorer. Tapiwa Mufudza and Brad Evans have each picked up four wickets and are the Eagles' joint-leading wicket-takers.

The Eagles won their previous encounter against the Rhinos by six wickets. Batting first, the Rhinos posted a whopping 194/1 in 20 overs. In response, the Eagles needed just 16.4 overs to chase down the target, thanks to promising efforts from their top and middle-order batsmen.

Squads to choose from

Southern Rocks

Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Richmond Mutumbami (c&wk), Cephas Zhuwawo, Andre Odendaal, William Mashinge, Roy Kaia, Brian Mudzinganyama, Tendai Chisoro, Blessing Muzarabani, Delan Hondo, Privilege Chesa, Patrick Mombo, Travor Mutsamba.

Mashonaland Eagles

Advertisement

Tinase Kamunhukamwe, Chamu Chibhaba (c), Regis Chakabva (wk), Wesley Madhevere, Elton Chigumbura, Tinashe Nenhunzi, Brad Evans, Faraz Akram, Tapiwa Mufudza, Richard Ngarava, Daniel Jakiel.

Probable Playing XIs

Southern Rocks

Brian Mudzinganyama, Cephas Zhuwao, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Richmond Mutumbami(c & wk), Roy Kaia, Blessing Muzarabani, William Mashinge, Tendai Chisoro, Patrick Mambo, Daniel Hondo, Trevor Mutsamba

Mashonaland Eagles

Chamu Chibhabha(c), Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wesley Madhevere, Regis Chakabva(wk), Tinashe Nenhunzi, Elton Chigumbura, Brad Evans, Tapiwa Mufudza, Richard Ngarava, Tanaka Chivanga, Daniel Jakiel

Match Details

Match: Southern Rocks vs Mashonaland Eagles, Match 8

Date and Time: April 14th at 1:30 PM

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Harare Sports Club tends to assist both the batsmen and the bowlers. With 170 being the average first innings score here, the bowlers need to toil hard in death overs. The pacers are expected to fare better than the spinners. Chasing teams have had more success at the venue.

Zimbabwe Domestic T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SR v ME)

SR v ME Dream11 Team - Zimbabwe Domestic T20

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Regis Chakabva, Richmond Mutumbami, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Cephas Zhuwao, Chamu Chibhabha, Wesley Madhevere, Brian Mudzinganyama, Roy Kaia, Blessing Muzarabani, Patrick Mambo, Daniel Jakiel

Captain: Wesley Madhevere. Vice-captain: Regis Chakabva

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Regis Chakabva, Elton Chigumbura, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Cephas Zhuwao, William Mashinge, Roy Kaia, Blessing Muzarabani, Patrick Mambo, Daniel Jakiel, Tanaka Chivanga, Tendai Chisoro

Captain: Cephas Zhuwao. Vice-captain: Elton Chigumbura