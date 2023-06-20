SR vs KT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for Maharashtra Premier League, Match 8

The eighth match of the Maharashtra Premier League will see the Solapur Royals (SR) squaring off against Kolhapur Tuskers (KT) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Tuesday, June 20.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SR vs KT Dream11 Prediction, today's playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Solapur Royals has performed poorly in the first season of MPL as they have won none of their last two matches. Kolhapur Tuskers, on the other hand, have won one of their last two matches. Solapur Royals will give it their all to win the match, but the Kolhapur Tuskers are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SR vs KT Match Details

The eighth match of the Maharashtra Premier League will be played on June 20 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The game is set to take place at 2:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SR vs KT, Match 8

Date and Time: June 20, 2023, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Pitch Report

The pitch is a batting paradise, where batters find it easy to hit big boundaries and score runs. Pacers might find assistance in the initial overs after which it is expected to be batters' game. The last match played on this pitch was between Puneri Bappa and Eagle Nashik Titans, where a total of 405 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets.

SR vs KT Form Guide

SR - L L

KT - L W

SR vs KT Probable Playing XI

SR Playing XI

No injury updates

Vishant More (wk), Mehul Patel, Yash Nahar, Praveen Deshetti, Yaasar Shaikh, Abhinav Bhatt, Satyajeet Bachhav, Sunil Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Pratik Mhatre, Sanket Pharate

KT Playing XI

No injury updates

Kedar Jadhav (c), Ankit Bawne, Sachin Dhas, Siddharth Mhatre, Akshay Darekar, Manoj Yadav, Nikhil Madas, Taranjit Singh, Ravi Chaudhari, Shreyash Chavan, Vidya Tiwari

SR vs KT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Rathod

R Rathod is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. K Jadhav is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Bawne

A Kale and A Bawne are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Y Nahar played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Yadav

S Bachhav and S Yadav are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. N Shaikh is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

V Ostwal

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are T Singh and V Ostwal. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Chavan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SR vs KT match captain and vice-captain choices

A Bawne

A Bawne will bat in the top order and was in red-hot form in MPL 2023, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has smashed 177 runs in the last two matches.

S Yadav

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Yadav the captain as he will bat in the middle order and bowl a few overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He took two wickets in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for SR vs KT, Match 8

R Rathod

S Yadav

V Ostwal

A Bawne

T Singh

Solapur Royals vs Kolhapur Tuskers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Solapur Royals vs Kolhapur Tuskers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: K Jadhav, R Rathod

Batters: A Kale, A Bawne

All-rounders: N Shaikh, S Yadav, S Bachhav

Bowlers: T Singh, S Chavan, P Singh, V Ostwal

Solapur Royals vs Kolhapur Tuskers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Rathod

Batters: A Kale, A Bawne

All-rounders: N Shaikh, S Yadav, S Bachhav, M Yadav

Bowlers: T Singh, S Chavan, P Singh, V Ostwal

