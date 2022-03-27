SR vs MAT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Zimbabwe T20, Match 5

Southern Rocks (SR) will take on Matabeleland Tuskers (MAT) in the fifth match of the Zimbabwe T20 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Sunday.

Southern Rocks lost their opening match against the Mid West Rhinos by five wickets and are currently fourth in the points table. Matabeleland Tuskers, on the other hand, have won one out of their two Zimbabwe T20 matches and are placed just above their opponents in the standings. They beat the Mashonaland Eagles by 20 runs in their last outing.

SR vs MAT Probable Playing 11 Today

SR XI

Innocent Kaia (C), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Richmond Mutumbami (WK), Cephas Zhuwao, Roy Kaia, Brian Mudzinganyama, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Nkosilathi Nungu, Dylan Hondo, Cuthbert Musoko, Sydney Murombo.

MAT XI

Ainsley Ndlovu (C), Bright Phiri, Clive Madande (WK), Karabo Motlhanka, Milton Shumba, Allan Chigoma, Luke Jongwe, John Nyumbu, Steve Chimhamhiwa, Sheunopa Musekwa, Mgcini Dube.

Match Details

SR vs MAT, Zimbabwe T20, Match 5

Date and Time: 27th March 2022, 05:00 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare, Zimbabwe.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Harare Sports Club in Harare has generally favored the bowlers, with the batters having struggled a great deal to play big shots on this track. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last four games played at the venue being 130 runs.

Today’s SR vs MAT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Clive Madande: Madande is a top-quality batter who has scored 65 runs at a strike rate of 106.55 in two Zimbabwe T20 matches.

Batters

Milton Shumba: Shumba has been in brilliant form with the bat, scoring 74 runs at a strike rate of 127.58 in two matches. He is currently the Matabeleland Tuskers' leading run-scorer in the competition.

Tadiwanashe Marumani: Marumani scored 29 runs at a strike rate of 120-plus in the last match against the Mid West Rhinos. He could play a big knock on Sunday.

All-rounders

Roy Kaia: Roy impressed everyone with his all-round performance in the last match, scoring 31 runs and picking up a wicket.

Allan Chigoma: Chigoma can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball on Sunday. He has scored 32 runs at a strike rate of 128.00 in two matches.

Bowlers

Ainsley Ndlovu: Ainsley has picked up two wickets while also scoring 21 runs in two Zimbabwe T20 outings. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Dylan Hondo: Hondo scalped a wicket at an economy rate of 4.75 in the last match. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Top 5 best players to pick in SR vs MAT Dream11 prediction team

Sheunopa Musekwa (MAT) - 138 points

Clive Madande (MAT) - 114 points

Luke Jongwe (MAT) - 112 points

Milton Shumba (MAT) - 109 points

Ainsley Ndlovu (MAT) - 96 points

Important Stats for SR vs MAT Dream11 prediction team

Milton Shumba: 74 runs in 2 matches; SR - 127.58

Clive Madande: 65 runs in 2 matches; SR - 106.55

Sheunopa Musekwa: 5 runs and 4 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 100.00 and ER - 6.66

Roy Kaia: 31 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match; SR - 96.87 and ER - 8.50

Tadiwanashe Marumani: 29 runs in 1 match; SR - 120.83

SR vs MAT Dream11 Prediction Today (Zimbabwe T20)

SR vs MAT Dream11 Prediction - Zimbabwe T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Richmond Mutumbami, Clive Madande, Milton Shumba, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Bright Phiri, Roy Kaia, Innocent Kaia, Allan Chigoma, Dylan Hondo, Luke Jongwe, Ainsley Ndlovu.

Captain: Roy Kaia. Vice-captain: Bright Phiri.

SR vs MAT Dream11 Prediction - Zimbabwe T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Richmond Mutumbami, Milton Shumba, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Bright Phiri, Roy Kaia, Innocent Kaia, Allan Chigoma, Dylan Hondo, Luke Jongwe, Cuthbert Musoko, Ainsley Ndlovu.

Captain: Roy Kaia. Vice-captain: Innocent Kaia.

Edited by Samya Majumdar