SR vs MAT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Zimbabwe T20 2023, Match 8

Southern Rocks (SR) will be up against Matabeleland Tuskers (MAT) in the eighth match of the Zimbabwe T20 2023 at Old Hararians in Harare on Wednesday, February 22. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SR vs MAT Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 8.

Southern Rocks have lost the only match they have played so far. The Rocks batting unit failed and they only scored 122/9, which was easily chased down by Mid West Rhinos with six wickets in hand.

Matabeleland Tuskers, on the other hand, began their tournament with an eight-wicket win over Mashonaland Eagles. However, they couldn’t continue that winning momentum and ended up losing to Mid West Rhinos by 36 runs in the next game.

SR vs MAT Match Details, Match 8

The eighth match of Zimbabwe T20 2023 will take place on February 22 at the Old Hararians in Harare. The match is set to take place at 1.00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SR vs MAT, Zimbabwe T20 2023, Match 8

Date and Time: February 22, 2022, 1.00 pm IST

Venue: Old Hararians, Harare

Live Streaming and Broadcast: No streaming

SR vs MAT Pitch Report

This is a high-scoring track and batters are expected to enjoy a lot of assistance. They will be tempted to free their hands and play the big shots. Bowlers will have to be very careful about their lengths.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 169

Average second innings score: 151.3

SR vs MAT Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Southern Rocks: L

Matabeleland Tuskers: W-L

SR vs MAT probable playing 11s for today’s match

Southern Rocks Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Southern Rocks Probable Playing 11

Richmond Mutumbami (wk), Innocent Kaia (c), Sydney Murombo, Ben Curran, Cephas Zhuwawo, William Mashinge, Roy Kaia, Gary Ballance, Dylan Hondo, Keith Jaure, and Nick Gubbins.

Matabeleland Tuskers Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Matabeleland Tuskers Probable Playing 11

C Madande (wk), Awad Naqvi, M Shumba, T Makoni, Sean Williams, A Ndlovu, A Chigoma, Luke Jongwe, Chris Mpofu, Hamidullah Qadri, and C Tshuma.

SR vs MAT Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

C Madande (2 matches, 51 runs, Strike Rate: 115.91)

C Madande is a great wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He is the leading run-scorer for his team with 51 runs in two matches.

Top Batter pick

N Gubbins (1 match, 3 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.00)

Despite being listed as a batter, N Gubbins has been wonderful with the ball. He picked up three wickets in the very first match and bowled at an economy of 7.00.

Top All-rounder pick

R Kaia (1 match, 36 runs, Strike Rate: 92.31)

R Kaia was great with the bat in the last game. He scored 36 runs at a strike rate of over 92 and will be looking for more runs here.

Top Bowler pick

E Masuku (2 matches, 5 wickets, Average: 8.40)

E Masuku is the highest wicket-taker for his team. He has scalped five wickets in two matches at a bowling average of 8.40.

SR vs MAT match captain and vice-captain choices

A Ndlovu

A Ndlovu is a wonderful all-rounder. He has taken two wickets so far and is also a threat with the bat. He could prove to be a great captaincy choice for your SR vs MAT Dream11 Fantasy Team.

G Ballance

G Ballance is the leading run-scorer for his side. He has amassed 37 runs at a strike rate of over 108. Ballance has plenty of international reputation and he will be looking to have a strong campaign.

5 Must-picks with players stats for SR vs MAT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats E Masuku 5 wickets N Gubbins 3 wickets A Ndlovu 2 wickets G Ballance 37 runs C Madande 51 runs

SR vs MAT match expert tips

N Gubbins and E Masuku have been in great form and are a must-have captaincy pairing for your Dream11 Fantasy Team.

SR vs MAT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 8, Head to Head League

SR vs MAT Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: C Madande

Batters: N Gubbins, M Shumba, G Balance, I Kaia

All-rounders: A Ndlovu, R Kaia

Bowlers: E Masuku, C Mpofu, S Murombo, L Jongwe

SR vs MAT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 8, Grand League

SR vs MAT Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: C Madande, R Mutumbami

Batters: N Gubbins, M Shumba, G Balance, I Kaia

All-rounders: A Ndlovu, R Kaia

Bowlers: E Masuku, C Mpofu, S Murombo

Poll : 0 votes