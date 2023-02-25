SR vs ME Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Zimbabwe T20 League, Match 14

Southern Rocks (SR) will take on the Mashonaland Eagles (ME) in the 14th match of the Zimbabwe T20 League at Old Hararians in Harare on Tuesday, February 25. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SR vs ME Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

The Southern Rocks have played two matches in the tournament and have won one while losing the other match. They are currently ranked second in the points table and will be looking to maintain their position in the top half of the table.

The Mashonaland Eagles have also played two matches in the tournament, and their records are quite similar to those of their opponents. The Eagles have also won one match and lost the other. Much like the Rocks, the Eagles will also be looking to strengthen their momentum with a win in this match.

SR vs ME Match Details, Zimbabwe T20 League

The 14th match of the Zimbabwe T20 League will be played on February 25 at the Old Hararians in Harare. The matches are set to take place at 1.00 PM IST.

The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SR vs ME, Zimbabwe, Match 14

Date and Time: February 25, 2022, 1.00 pm IST

Venue: Old Hararians, Harare

SR vs ME Pitch Report

The pitch will be very good for batting. The batters will be able to play shots through the line, and a high-scoring thriller can be expected.

SR vs ME probable playing XIs for today’s match

SR Team/Injury News

No major injury updates

SR Probable Playing XI

Cephas Zhuwao, Brian Mudzinganyama, Roy Kaia, Nick Gubbins, Gary Ballance, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Sydney Murombo, Richmond Mutumbami, Keith Jaure, Dylan Hondo, and Travor Mutsamba.

ME Team/Injury News

No major injury updates

ME Probable Playing XI

Nick Welch, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wesley Madhevere, Chamu Chibhabha, Kudzai Maunze, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Faraz Akram, Matt Parkinson, Tanaka Chivanga, Alex Falao, and Tawanda Dzikiti.

SR vs ME Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

T Marumani

T Marumani has been in good form with the bat in the tournament. His ability to score quick runs makes him the best wicketkeeper pick for the match.

Batter

Nick Gubbins

Nick Gubbins has been in brilliant form in this tournament. The batter has been scoring quick runs on a consistent basis, which makes him the best batter pick for the match.

All-rounder

Roy Kaia

Roy Kaia has been very good with both the bat and the ball in this tournament. He can impact matches at crucial stages with both trades, and this makes him the best all-rounder pick for the match.

Bowler

Matt Parkinson

Matt Parkinson has been in good form with the ball. He has picked up wickets with the new cherry and has also been effective in the death overs. This makes him the best bowler pick for the match.

SR vs ME Match Captain and Vice-captain Choices

Nick Gubbins

Nick Gubbings has been in great form in the tournament. His recent brilliant touch with the bat makes him a great pick as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

C Zhuwao

Cephas Zhuwao has been in great batting form. He has been consistent and has scored runs at a great rate. This makes him a very safe bet as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-picks for SR vs ME Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

C Zhuwao

Nick Gubbins

Matt Parkinson

Roy Kaia

T Marumani

SR vs ME match expert tips

The pitch will be good for batting, and the batters will enjoy their time here. So, top-order batters and all-rounders who can hit big will be great picks for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more such fantasy tips, click here.

SR vs ME Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 14, Head-to-Head League

SR vs ME Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 14, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: T Marumani

Batters: C Zhuwao, Gary Ballance, Nick Gubbins, Innocent Kaia

All-rounders: Roy Kaia, Wesley Madhevere

Bowlers: M Parkinson, T Mufudza, K Jaure, T Chivanga

SR vs ME Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 14, Grand League

SR vs ME Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 14, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: T Marumani

Batters: C Zhuwao, Gary Ballance, Nick Gubbins, Innocent Kaia

All-rounders: Roy Kaia, Wesley Madhevere

Bowlers: M Parkinson, T Mufudza, K Jaure, T Chivanga

Poll : 0 votes