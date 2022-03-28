SR vs MOU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Zimbabwe T20 League, Match 5

Southern Rocks (SR) will lock horns with the Mountaineers (MOU) in the fifth match of the Zimbabwe T20 League at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Monday.
Southern Rocks are third in the standings, winning one out of their two games. They defeated Matebeleland Tuskers by 28 runs in their last match. The Mountaineers, on the other hand, are currently sitting atop the points table, having won their first two matches. They defeated the Mid West Rhinos by two runs in their last outing.
SR vs MOU Probable Playing 11 Today
SR XI
Innocent Kaia (C), Cephas Zhuwao, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Richmond Mutumbami (WK), Roy Kaia, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Nkosilathi Nungu, Dylan Hondo, Cuthbert Musoko, Sydney Murombo, Tendai Chisoro.
MOU XI
Peter Moor (WK), Donald Tiripano, Kevin Kasuza, Tadiwanashe Maruma, Wellington Masakadza (C), Tony Munyonga, Clive Chitumba, Tendai Chatara, Shingirai Masakadza, Victor Nyauchi, John Masara.
Match Details
SR vs MOU, Zimbabwe T20 League, Match 5
Date and Time: 28th March 2022, 05:00 PM IST
Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare.
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Harare Sports Club in Harare generally favors the bowlers, with the batters having struggled a great deal to play big shots on this track. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 130 runs.
Today’s SR vs MOU Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Peter Moor: Moor has smashed 33 runs at a strike rate of 97.05 in two matches. He could be the perfect pick from the wicketkeeper section for your fantasy team.
Batters
Kevin Kasuza: Kasuza has failed to perform as per the expectations so far this season, scoring only 11 runs in two matches. But he is expected to contribute well in Monday's contest.
Tadiwanashe Marumani: Marumani has scored 58 runs at a strike rate of 109.43 in two matches. He is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick-fire runs early on in the innings.
All-rounders
Wellington Masakadza: Masakadza has scored 29 runs while also picking up three wickets in two matches. He can provide you with some valuable fantasy points on Monday.
Roy Kaia: Kaia is a quality all-rounder who has scored 92 runs and scalped a wicket in two matches.
Bowlers
Sydney Murombo: Murombo has scalped five wickets at an economy rate of 6.28 in two outings. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.
Victor Nyauchi: Nyauchi has picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 5.85 in two matches. He can be a good pick for your fantasy team.
Top 5 best players to pick in SR vs MOU Dream11 prediction team
Sydney Murombo (SR) - 124 points
Roy Kaia (SR) - 104 points
Curthbert Musoko (SR) - 91 points
Wellington Masakadza (MOU) - 71 points
Tadiwanashe Marumani (SR) - 64 points
Important Stats for SR vs MOU Dream11 prediction team
Sydney Murombo: 5 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 6.28
Roy Kaia: 92 runs and 1 wicket in 2 matches; SR - 139.39 and ER - 8.50
Curthbert Musoko: 4 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 7.28
Wellington Masakadza: 29 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 107.40 and ER - 6.42
Tadiwanashe Marumani: 58 runs in 2 matches; SR - 109.43
SR vs MOU Dream11 Prediction Today (Zimbabwe T20 League)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Peter Moor, Donald Tiripano, Kevin Kasuza, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Roy Kaia, Tendai Chatara, Dylan Hondo, Tendai Chisoro, Sydney Murombo, Victor Nyauchi.
Captain: Wellington Masakadza. Vice-captain: Roy Kaia.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Peter Moor, Donald Tiripano, Kevin Kasuza, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Roy Kaia, Tony Munyonga, Tendai Chatara, Dylan Hondo, Curthbert Musoko, Victor Nyauchi.
Captain: Wellington Masakadza. Vice-captain: Victor Nyauchi.