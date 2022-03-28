SR vs MOU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Zimbabwe T20 League, Match 5

Southern Rocks (SR) will lock horns with the Mountaineers (MOU) in the fifth match of the Zimbabwe T20 League at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Monday.

Southern Rocks are third in the standings, winning one out of their two games. They defeated Matebeleland Tuskers by 28 runs in their last match. The Mountaineers, on the other hand, are currently sitting atop the points table, having won their first two matches. They defeated the Mid West Rhinos by two runs in their last outing.

SR vs MOU Probable Playing 11 Today

SR XI

Innocent Kaia (C), Cephas Zhuwao, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Richmond Mutumbami (WK), Roy Kaia, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Nkosilathi Nungu, Dylan Hondo, Cuthbert Musoko, Sydney Murombo, Tendai Chisoro.

MOU XI

Peter Moor (WK), Donald Tiripano, Kevin Kasuza, Tadiwanashe Maruma, Wellington Masakadza (C), Tony Munyonga, Clive Chitumba, Tendai Chatara, Shingirai Masakadza, Victor Nyauchi, John Masara.

Match Details

SR vs MOU, Zimbabwe T20 League, Match 5

Date and Time: 28th March 2022, 05:00 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Harare Sports Club in Harare generally favors the bowlers, with the batters having struggled a great deal to play big shots on this track. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 130 runs.

Today’s SR vs MOU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Peter Moor: Moor has smashed 33 runs at a strike rate of 97.05 in two matches. He could be the perfect pick from the wicketkeeper section for your fantasy team.

Batters

Kevin Kasuza: Kasuza has failed to perform as per the expectations so far this season, scoring only 11 runs in two matches. But he is expected to contribute well in Monday's contest.

Tadiwanashe Marumani: Marumani has scored 58 runs at a strike rate of 109.43 in two matches. He is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick-fire runs early on in the innings.

All-rounders

Wellington Masakadza: Masakadza has scored 29 runs while also picking up three wickets in two matches. He can provide you with some valuable fantasy points on Monday.

Roy Kaia: Kaia is a quality all-rounder who has scored 92 runs and scalped a wicket in two matches.

Bowlers

Sydney Murombo: Murombo has scalped five wickets at an economy rate of 6.28 in two outings. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Victor Nyauchi: Nyauchi has picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 5.85 in two matches. He can be a good pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in SR vs MOU Dream11 prediction team

Sydney Murombo (SR) - 124 points

Roy Kaia (SR) - 104 points

Curthbert Musoko (SR) - 91 points

Wellington Masakadza (MOU) - 71 points

Tadiwanashe Marumani (SR) - 64 points

Important Stats for SR vs MOU Dream11 prediction team

Sydney Murombo: 5 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 6.28

Roy Kaia: 92 runs and 1 wicket in 2 matches; SR - 139.39 and ER - 8.50

Curthbert Musoko: 4 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 7.28

Wellington Masakadza: 29 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 107.40 and ER - 6.42

Tadiwanashe Marumani: 58 runs in 2 matches; SR - 109.43

SR vs MOU Dream11 Prediction Today (Zimbabwe T20 League)

SR vs MOU Dream11 Prediction - Zimbabwe T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Peter Moor, Donald Tiripano, Kevin Kasuza, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Roy Kaia, Tendai Chatara, Dylan Hondo, Tendai Chisoro, Sydney Murombo, Victor Nyauchi.

Captain: Wellington Masakadza. Vice-captain: Roy Kaia.

SR vs MOU Dream11 Prediction - Zimbabwe T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Peter Moor, Donald Tiripano, Kevin Kasuza, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Roy Kaia, Tony Munyonga, Tendai Chatara, Dylan Hondo, Curthbert Musoko, Victor Nyauchi.

Captain: Wellington Masakadza. Vice-captain: Victor Nyauchi.

