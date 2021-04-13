SR vs MOU Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Zimbabwe T20 Match - April 13th, 2021

Match seven of the Zimbabwe Domestic Twenty20 competition will see the Southern Rocks take on the Mountaineers at the Old Hararians in Harare.

Southern Rocks currently sit atop the points table, having won both the Zimbabwe Domestic Twenty20 games they've played thus far.

The Mountaineers, on the other hand, lost their season opener before returning to winning ways in their second match, beating the Mid West Rhinos by 23 runs.

Squads to choose from

Southern Rocks

Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Richmond Mutumbami, Cephas Zhuwawo, Andre Odendaal, William Mashinge, Roy Kaia, Brian Mudzinganyama, Tendai Chisoro, Blessing Muzarabani, Delan Hondo, Privilege Chesa, Patrick Mombo, Travor Mutsamba.

Mountaineers

Joylord Gumbie, Kudzai Sauramba, Kevin Kasuza, Gary Chirimuuta, Dion Myers, Tinashe Chiorah, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Shingirai Masakasaza, Clive Chitumba, Tendai Chatara, Donald Tripano, Victor Nyauchi, Brighton Chipungu.

Predicted Playing XIs

Southern Rocks

Brian Mudzinganyama, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Richmond Mutumbami, Cephas Zhuwawo, Roy Kaia, Blessing Muzarabani, William Mashinge, Tendai Chisoro, Delan Hondo, Patrick Mombo, Travor Mutsamba.

Mountaineers

Joylord Gumbie, Kevin Kasuza, Gary Chirimuuta, Dion Myers, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Shingirai Masakasaza, Tendai Chatara, Donald Tripano, Victor Nyauchi, Brighton Chipungu.

Match Details

Match: Southern Rocks vs Mountaineers, Match 7

Date & Time: 13th April 2021, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Old Hararians, Harare

Pitch Report

The pitch has favored the batsmen, who have scored heavily in the Zimbabwe Domestic Twenty20 competition. The bowlers have struggled to pick up wickets at the venue in recent times and will have to toil hard to succeed on Tuesday.

Zimbabwe Domestic Twenty20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SR vs MOU)

Zimbabwe Domestic Twenty20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SR vs MOU)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Richmond Mutumbami, Kevin Kasuza, Cephas Zhuwawo, Dion Myers, Shingirai Masakasaza, Roy Kaia, Tendai Chisoro, Blessing Muzarabani, Wellington Masakasaza, Tendai Chatara, Donald Tripano.

Captain: Blessing Muzarabani. Vice-captain: Tendai Chatara

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Richmond Mutumbami, Kevin Kasuza, Gary Chirimuuta, William Mashinge, Shingirai Masakasaza, Delan Hondo, Tendai Chisoro, Blessing Muzarabani, Wellington Masakasaza, Tendai Chatara, Donald Tripano.

Captain: Richmond Mutumbami. Vice-captain: Donald Tripano