SR vs MOU Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Zimbabwe T20 Match - April 16th, 2021

Zimbabwe Domestic Twenty20 competition's third-place playoff game will see the Southern Rocks take on the Mountaineers at the Old Hararians in Harare on Friday.
Southern Rocks finished third in the standings with 20 points, winning two out of their four league stage matches. They started their Zimbabwe Domestic Twenty20 campaign with two victories before losing two on the trot and slipping down the points table.
The Mountaineers, on the other hand, finished fourth with 20 points. They also won and lost two games apiece but had an inferior net run rate.
In the last Zimbabwe Domestic Twenty20 meeting between the two sides, the Mountaineers emerged victorious by 22 runs.
Squads to choose from
Southern Rocks
Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Richmond Mutumbami, Cephas Zhuwawo, Andre Odendaal, William Mashinge, Roy Kaia, Brian Mudzinganyama, Tendai Chisoro, Blessing Muzarabani, Delan Hondo, Privilege Chesa, Patrick Mombo, Travor Mutsamba.
Mountaineers
Joylord Gumbie, Kudzai Sauramba, Kevin Kasuza, Gary Chirimuuta, Dion Myers, Tinashe Chiorah, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Shingirai Masakasaza, Clive Chitumba, Tendai Chatara, Donald Tripano, Victor Nyauchi, Brighton Chipungu.
Predicted Playing XIs
Southern Rocks
Brian Mudzinganyama, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Richmond Mutumbami, Cephas Zhuwawo, Roy Kaia, Blessing Muzarabani, William Mashinge, Tendai Chisoro, Delan Hondo, Patrick Mombo, Travor Mutsamba.
Mountaineers
Joylord Gumbie, Kevin Kasuza, Gary Chirimuuta, Dion Myers, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Shingirai Masakasaza, Tendai Chatara, Donald Tripano, Victor Nyauchi, Brighton Chipungu.
Match Details
Match: Southern Rocks vs Mountaineers
Date & Time: 16th April 2021, 1:30 PM IST
Venue: Old Hararians, Harare
Pitch Report
Although the pitch has favored the batsmen lately, the bowlers get into the game as the match progresses.
As the track tends to slow down in the second innings, teams have struggled to chase at the venue in recent times. Both sides will look to bat first upon winning the toss.
Zimbabwe Domestic Twenty20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SR vs MOU)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Cephas Zhuwawo, Gary Chirimuuta, Kevin Kasuza, William Mashinge, Shingirai Masakasaza, Roy Kaia, Blessing Muzarabani, Brighton Chipungu, Tendai Chatara, Donald Tripano.
Captain: Cephas Zhuwawo. Vice-captain: Shingirai Masakasaza
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kudzai Sauramba, Cephas Zhuwawo, Gary Chirimuuta, Kevin Kasuza, Dion Myers, Shingirai Masakasaza, Wellington Masakasaza, Blessing Muzarabani, Travor Mutsamba, Victor Nyauchi, Donald Tripano.
Captain: Blessing Muzarabani. Vice-captain: Donald Tripano