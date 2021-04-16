SR vs MOU Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Zimbabwe T20 Match - April 16th, 2021

Zimbabwe Domestic Twenty20 competition's third-place playoff game will see the Southern Rocks take on the Mountaineers at the Old Hararians in Harare on Friday.

Southern Rocks finished third in the standings with 20 points, winning two out of their four league stage matches. They started their Zimbabwe Domestic Twenty20 campaign with two victories before losing two on the trot and slipping down the points table.

The Mountaineers, on the other hand, finished fourth with 20 points. They also won and lost two games apiece but had an inferior net run rate.

In the last Zimbabwe Domestic Twenty20 meeting between the two sides, the Mountaineers emerged victorious by 22 runs.

Squads to choose from

Southern Rocks

Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Richmond Mutumbami, Cephas Zhuwawo, Andre Odendaal, William Mashinge, Roy Kaia, Brian Mudzinganyama, Tendai Chisoro, Blessing Muzarabani, Delan Hondo, Privilege Chesa, Patrick Mombo, Travor Mutsamba.

Mountaineers

Joylord Gumbie, Kudzai Sauramba, Kevin Kasuza, Gary Chirimuuta, Dion Myers, Tinashe Chiorah, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Shingirai Masakasaza, Clive Chitumba, Tendai Chatara, Donald Tripano, Victor Nyauchi, Brighton Chipungu.

Predicted Playing XIs

Southern Rocks

Brian Mudzinganyama, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Richmond Mutumbami, Cephas Zhuwawo, Roy Kaia, Blessing Muzarabani, William Mashinge, Tendai Chisoro, Delan Hondo, Patrick Mombo, Travor Mutsamba.

Mountaineers

Joylord Gumbie, Kevin Kasuza, Gary Chirimuuta, Dion Myers, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Shingirai Masakasaza, Tendai Chatara, Donald Tripano, Victor Nyauchi, Brighton Chipungu.

Match Details

Match: Southern Rocks vs Mountaineers

Date & Time: 16th April 2021, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Old Hararians, Harare

Pitch Report

Although the pitch has favored the batsmen lately, the bowlers get into the game as the match progresses.

As the track tends to slow down in the second innings, teams have struggled to chase at the venue in recent times. Both sides will look to bat first upon winning the toss.

Zimbabwe Domestic Twenty20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SR vs MOU)

SR vs MOU Dream11 Team Prediction - Zimbabwe Domestic Twenty20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Cephas Zhuwawo, Gary Chirimuuta, Kevin Kasuza, William Mashinge, Shingirai Masakasaza, Roy Kaia, Blessing Muzarabani, Brighton Chipungu, Tendai Chatara, Donald Tripano.

Captain: Cephas Zhuwawo. Vice-captain: Shingirai Masakasaza

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kudzai Sauramba, Cephas Zhuwawo, Gary Chirimuuta, Kevin Kasuza, Dion Myers, Shingirai Masakasaza, Wellington Masakasaza, Blessing Muzarabani, Travor Mutsamba, Victor Nyauchi, Donald Tripano.

Captain: Blessing Muzarabani. Vice-captain: Donald Tripano