SRC vs MPS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Jabalpur T20 Premier League, Match 11

Sri Ram Club (SRC) will lock horns with MP Sports (MPS) in the 11th match of the Jabalpur T20 Premier League at the Ranital Stadium in Jabalpur on Wednesday, November 30. Ahead of the match, let's take a look at SRC vs MPS Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, pitch reports and more.

Sri Ram Club have won one of their last three matches and will be desperate to make a comeback in the tournament. MP Sports, on the other hand, have won all of their last three matches.

Sri Ram Club will give it their all to win the match, but MP Sports are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SRC vs MPS Match Details

The 11th match of the Jabalpur T20 Premier League will be played on November 30 at the Ranital Stadium in Jabalpur. The game is set to take place at 9.30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SRC vs MPS, Match 11

Date and Time: November 30, 2022, 9.30 am IST

Venue: Ranital Stadium, Jabalpur

Pitch Report

The Ranital Stadium in Jabalpur has a bowling surface. As the pitch will be fresh, fans can therefore expect some early wickets from the pacers. Both teams will prefer to chase on this ground.

The last match played on this pitch was between Samdariya Fighters and MP Sports, where a total of 263 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

SRC vs MPS Form Guide

SRC - L L W

MPS - W W W

SRC vs MPS Probable Playing XI

SRC Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Akshay Kumar, Shakti Soni, Kamlesh Saiyam, Rahul Patel, Sarthak Jain, Vijay Dhurwey, Om Rai (wk), Aman Patel, Mukesh Parte, Piyush Patel, and Sulabh Haladkar.

MPS Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Anchit Thakur (wk), Atul Jadhav, Ishu Sharma, Punit Tomar, Vandit Joshi, Devansh Nandkani, Gaurav Raghav, Mohit Shinde, Puru Sharma, Rahul Sharma, and Dipanshu Choudhary.

SRC vs MPS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Thakur (3 matches, 56 runs)

A Thakur is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well in today's match. O Rai is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

A Kumar (3 matches, 74 runs, 1 wicket)

S Soni and A Kumar are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. M Shinde has performed exceptionally well in the previous few matches, so he is another good pick for today's match.

All-rounders

P Sharma (3 matches, 44 runs, 2 wickets)

V Joshi and P Sharma are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. K Saiyam is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

P Tomar (3 matches, 5 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are P Tomar and R Sharma. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Jadhav is another good pick for today's match.

SRC vs MPS match captain and vice-captain choices

D Choudhary

D Choudhary will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He could also be made the universal captain for all grand league teams. He has already smashed 66 runs and picked up three wickets in the last three matches.

P Sharma

Since the pitch looks decent, you can make P Sharma the captain of the grand league teams as he will bowl in the death overs and is in top-notch form. He has already smashed 44 runs and scalped two wickets in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for SRC vs MPS, Match 11

Players Players Stats Fantasy Points A Jadhav 26 runs and 4 wickets 166 points M Shinde 4 wickets 159 points D Choudhary 66 runs and 3 wickets 195 points P Tomar 5 wickets 207 points P Sharma 44 runs and 2 wickets 154 points

Sri Ram Club vs MP Sports Match Expert Tips

As the pitch looks decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Sri Ram Club vs MP Sports Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: A Thakur, O Rai

Batters: A Kumar, S Soni, I Sharma

All-rounders: K Saiyam, P Sharma, V Joshi

Bowlers: P Tomar, N Sheikh, R Sharma

Sri Ram Club vs MP Sports Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: A Thakur

Batters: A Kumar, D Choudhary, M Shinde

All-rounders: K Saiyam, P Sharma, R Patel, S Jain

Bowlers: P Tomar, P Patel, A Jadhav

