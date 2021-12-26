SL-U19 vs NP-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for U19 Asia Cup One Day Match

Sri Lanka U19 (SL-U19) will take on Nepal U19 (NP-U19) in a Group B U19 Asia Cup One Day fixture at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

This will be the second game of the tournament for both teams. Sri Lanka U19 recorded a humungous 274-run win over Kuwait U19 in their first game. Nepal U19, meanwhile, received a hammering at the hands of Bangladesh U19, getting bowled out for just 143 while chasing 298.

SL-U19 vs NP-U19 Probable Playing 11 today

Sri Lanka U19: Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Shevon Daniel, Anjala Bandara (wk), Yasiru Rodrigo, Ranuda Somarathne, Raveen de Silva, Dunith Wellalage (c), Sadisha Rajapaksa, Pawan Pathiraja, Matheesha Pathirana, Wanuja Sahan

Nepal U19: Arjun Kumal, Dev Khanal (c), Bibek Yadav, Santosh Karki, Tilak Bhandari, Bibek Rana Magar, Arjun Saud (wk), Mohammad Aadil Ansari, Gulsan Jha, Basir Ahamad, Durgesh Gupta

Match Details

SL-U19 vs NP-U19, U19 Asia Cup One Day, Group B

Date & Time: December 26th 2021, 11 AM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is going to be a good one to bat on, with 323, 297 and 291 being the first-innings scores recorded in the U19 Asia Cup One Day so far. But there could be some turn available for the spinners.

Today’s SL-U19 vs NP-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Arjun Saud can come in handy with the bat and is safe behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Pawan Pathiraja was excellent in the first game, smashing 86 off 72 balls against Kuwait U19.

All-rounders

Sadisha Rajapaksa scored 35 runs and took three wickets in just five overs in the last game.

Gulsan Jha was Nepal U19’s best player against Bangladesh U19. He scored 35 off 28 balls and also picked up one wicket.

Bowlers

Although Matheesha Pathirana bowled just three overs against Kuwait U19, he returned with figures of 2/7.

Top 5 best players to pick in SL-U19 vs NP-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team

Dunith Wellalage (SL-U19): 162 points

Sadisha Rajapaksa (SL-U19): 144 points

Pawan Pathiraja (SL-U19): 107 points

Gulsan Jha (NP-U19): 82 points

Ranuda Somarathne (SL-U19): 76 points

Important stats for SL-U19 vs NP-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team

Dunith Wellalage: 19 runs & 4 wickets

Sadisha Rajapaksa: 35 runs & 3 wickets

Gulsan Jha: 35 runs & 1 wicket

SL-U19 vs NP-U19 Dream 11 Prediction (U19 Asia Cup One Day)

Dream11 Team for Sri Lanka U19 vs Nepal U19 - ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Arjun Saud, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Pawan Pathiraja, Ranuda Somarathne, Bibek Rana Magar, Dunith Wellalage, Gulsan Jha, Sadisha Rajapaksa, Mohammad Aadil Ansari, Tilak Bhandari, Matheesha Pathirana

Captain: Sadisha Rajapaksa. Vice-captain: Gulsan Jha.

Dream11 Team for Sri Lanka U19 vs Nepal U19 - ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Anjala Bandara, Shevon Daniel, Pawan Pathiraja, Ranuda Somarathne, Bibek Rana Magar, Dunith Wellalage, Gulsan Jha, Sadisha Rajapaksa, Mohammad Aadil Ansari, Matheesha Pathirana, Durgesh Gupta

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Dunith Wellalage. Vice-captain: Gulsan Jha.

Edited by Samya Majumdar