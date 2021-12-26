SL-U19 vs NP-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for U19 Asia Cup One Day Match

Sri Lanka U19 (SL-U19) will take on Nepal U19 (NP-U19) in a Group B U19 Asia Cup One Day fixture at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday.
This will be the second game of the tournament for both teams. Sri Lanka U19 recorded a humungous 274-run win over Kuwait U19 in their first game. Nepal U19, meanwhile, received a hammering at the hands of Bangladesh U19, getting bowled out for just 143 while chasing 298.
SL-U19 vs NP-U19 Probable Playing 11 today
Sri Lanka U19: Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Shevon Daniel, Anjala Bandara (wk), Yasiru Rodrigo, Ranuda Somarathne, Raveen de Silva, Dunith Wellalage (c), Sadisha Rajapaksa, Pawan Pathiraja, Matheesha Pathirana, Wanuja Sahan
Nepal U19: Arjun Kumal, Dev Khanal (c), Bibek Yadav, Santosh Karki, Tilak Bhandari, Bibek Rana Magar, Arjun Saud (wk), Mohammad Aadil Ansari, Gulsan Jha, Basir Ahamad, Durgesh Gupta
Match Details
SL-U19 vs NP-U19, U19 Asia Cup One Day, Group B
Date & Time: December 26th 2021, 11 AM IST
Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is going to be a good one to bat on, with 323, 297 and 291 being the first-innings scores recorded in the U19 Asia Cup One Day so far. But there could be some turn available for the spinners.
Today’s SL-U19 vs NP-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Arjun Saud can come in handy with the bat and is safe behind the stumps as well.
Batters
Pawan Pathiraja was excellent in the first game, smashing 86 off 72 balls against Kuwait U19.
All-rounders
Sadisha Rajapaksa scored 35 runs and took three wickets in just five overs in the last game.
Gulsan Jha was Nepal U19’s best player against Bangladesh U19. He scored 35 off 28 balls and also picked up one wicket.
Bowlers
Although Matheesha Pathirana bowled just three overs against Kuwait U19, he returned with figures of 2/7.
Top 5 best players to pick in SL-U19 vs NP-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team
Dunith Wellalage (SL-U19): 162 points
Sadisha Rajapaksa (SL-U19): 144 points
Pawan Pathiraja (SL-U19): 107 points
Gulsan Jha (NP-U19): 82 points
Ranuda Somarathne (SL-U19): 76 points
Important stats for SL-U19 vs NP-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team
Dunith Wellalage: 19 runs & 4 wickets
Sadisha Rajapaksa: 35 runs & 3 wickets
Gulsan Jha: 35 runs & 1 wicket
SL-U19 vs NP-U19 Dream 11 Prediction (U19 Asia Cup One Day)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Arjun Saud, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Pawan Pathiraja, Ranuda Somarathne, Bibek Rana Magar, Dunith Wellalage, Gulsan Jha, Sadisha Rajapaksa, Mohammad Aadil Ansari, Tilak Bhandari, Matheesha Pathirana
Captain: Sadisha Rajapaksa. Vice-captain: Gulsan Jha.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Anjala Bandara, Shevon Daniel, Pawan Pathiraja, Ranuda Somarathne, Bibek Rana Magar, Dunith Wellalage, Gulsan Jha, Sadisha Rajapaksa, Mohammad Aadil Ansari, Matheesha Pathirana, Durgesh Gupta
Captain: Dunith Wellalage. Vice-captain: Gulsan Jha.