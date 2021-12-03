SL-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd Youth ODI Match 

Sri Lanka Under-19 (SL-U19) will take on England Under-19 (EN-U19) in the second Youth ODI of the five-match series at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo on Friday.

England Under-19 beat Sri Lanka Under-19 in the first game of the series, with the visitors successfully defending 242 and winning by 25 runs. Although most of the English batters got starts, they couldn't convert them into big ones. But their bowlers were exceptional. Sri Lanka Under-19’s, meanwhile, will want to bounce back today.

SL-U19 vs EN-U19 Probable Playing 11 today

Sri Lanka Under-19: Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Anjala Bandara (wk), Shevon Daniel, Ranuda Somarathne, Pawan Pathiraja, Raveen de Silva, Dunith Wellalage (c), Vinuja Ranpul, Malsha Tharupathi, Matheesha Pathirana, Treveen Mathew

England Under-19: George Thomas, Jacob Bethell (c), Tom Prest, James Rew, William Luxton, Rehan Ahmed, Alex Horton (wk), James Sales, Josh Baker, Joshua Boyden, Benjamin Cliff

Match Details

SL-U19 vs EN-U19, 2nd Youth ODI

Date & Time: December 3rd 2021, 9:45 AM IST

Venue: Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo is a good one to bat on. The spinners have found turn and dominated the first Youth ODI. More of the same can be expected from this game.

Today’s SL-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Alex Horton is safe behind the stumps and has the ability to chip in with some vital runs with the bat as well.

Batter

Jacob Bethell is someone who can make an impact with both the bat and ball. He looked solid for his 23 and also picked up one wicket in the first game.

All-rounder

Dunith Wellalage was superb in the first game. He returned with a five-wicket haul and also smashed 68 runs while batting at no.7.

Bowler

Joshua Boyden bowled an excellent spell in the first Youth ODI, returning with figures of 6-1-27-3.

Top 5 best players to pick in SL-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team

Jacob Bethell (EN-U19)

Tom Prest (EN-U19)

Dunith Wellalage (SL-U19)

Chamindu Wickramasinghe (SL-U19)

Joshua Boyden (EN-U19)

Important stats for SL-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team

Jacob Bethell: 23 runs & 1 wicket

Joshua Boyden: 3 wickets

Dunith Wellalage: 68 runs & 5 wickets

Chamindu Wickramasinghe: 34 runs & 0 wickets

SL-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Sri Lanka Under-19 vs England Under-19 - 2nd Youth ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alex Horton, Shevon Daniel, Tom Prest, Jacob Bethell, William Luxton, Dunith Wellalage, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Rehan Ahmed, Raveen de Silva, Joshua Boyden, Ranuda Somarathne

Captain: Jacob Bethell. Vice-captain: Chamindu Wickramasinghe

Dream11 Team for Sri Lanka Under-19 vs England Under-19 - 2nd Youth ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Anjala Bandara, Alex Horton, Shevon Daniel, Tom Prest, Jacob Bethell, Dunith Wellalage, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Josh Baker, Raveen de Silva, Joshua Boyden, Benjamin Cliff

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Captain: Dunith Wellalage. Vice-captain: Tom Prest

Edited by Samya Majumdar