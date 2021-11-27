SL-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier, Match 16

Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) will take on West Indies Women (WI-W) in match number 16 of the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare on Saturday.

Both teams recorded comfortable victories in their respective ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier openers. While Sri Lanka Women beat Netherlands Women by 34 runs via the DLS method, West Indies Women chased down 163 with ease against Ireland Women.

SL-W vs WI-W Probable Playing 11 today

Sri Lanka Women: Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Prasadani Weerakkody (wk), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Nilakshi de Silva, Imesha Dulani, Achini Kulasuriya, Anushka Sanjeewani, Tharika Sewwandi

West Indies Women: Deandra Dottin, Rashada Williams, Chedean Nation, Stafanie Taylor (c), Hayley Matthews, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Anisa Mohammed, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman

Match Details

SL-W vs WI-W, ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier, Match 16

Date & Time: November 27th 2021, 1 PM IST

Venue: Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

Pitch Report

Two ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier games have been played at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare, with both being low-scoring encounters. While Pakistan Women successfully defended 145, Zimbabwe Women chased down 132 with one wicket in hand. Today's fixture is unlikely to be a high-scoring one, with conditions expected to continue favoring the bowlers.

Today’s SL-W vs WI-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Anushka Sanjeewani looked in good touch against Netherlands Women, scoring 31 off 44 balls and lending some solidity to the Lankans' middle order.

Batter

Deandra Dottin has been in top form with the bat in the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier. She smashed 73 off 87 balls and top-scored for West Indies Women against Ireland Women.

All-rounders

Hayley Matthews was magnificent with the ball against Ireland Women, returning with figures of 10-3-20-2. She can have an impact with the bat too.

Chamari Athapaththu struck a fabulous ton against the Netherlands Women and led from the front as she racked up 111 from just 70 deliveries. She also picked up one wicket.

Bowler

Anisa Mohammed had the best figures for West Indies Women against Ireland Women. She took three wickets while conceding 40 runs in her 10 overs.

Top 5 best players to pick in SL-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Hayley Matthews (WI-W)

Stafanie Taylor (WI-W)

Chamari Athapaththu (SL-W)

Oshadi Ranasinghe (SL-W)

Deandra Dottin (WI-W)

Important stats for SL-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Hayley Matthews: 9 runs & 2 wickets

Stafanie Taylor: 41 runs & 2 wickets

Oshadi Ranasinghe: 24 runs & 2 wickets

Chamari Athapaththu: 111 runs & 1 wicket

SL-W vs WI-W Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Sri Lanka Women vs West Indies Women - ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Anushka Sanjeewani, Hasini Perera, Chedean Nation, Deandra Dottin, Chamari Athapaththu, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Stafanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews, Udeshika Prabodhani, Shamilia Connell, Anisa Mohammed

Captain: Hayley Matthews. Vice-captain: Chamari Athapaththu

Dream11 Team for Sri Lanka Women vs West Indies Women - ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Anushka Sanjeewani, Hasini Perera, Rashada Williams, Deandra Dottin, Chamari Athapaththu, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Stafanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews, Inoka Ranaweera, Shamilia Connell, Anisa Mohammed

Captain: Chamari Athapaththu. Vice-captain: Stafanie Taylor

