SRI vs CWA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jamaica T10 2022, Match 17

Surrey Risers will take on Cornwall Warriors in the 17th match of the Jamaica T10 2022 at Sabina Park in Kingston on Wednesday.

Both teams have played five matches, winning two matches each. Surrey Risers won their last game Middlesex Titans by four runs in a thrilling fashion. Meanwhile, Warriors were bundled out for only 58 in the last game and failed to defend the score.

SRI vs CWA Probable Playing 11 Today

SRI XI

Chadwick Walton (c), Lloyd Gould, Ricardo McIntosh (wk), Delbert Gayle, Sadique Henry, Kashaine Roberts, Dennis Bulli, Warren Campbell, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Gordon Bryan

CWA XI

Damian Bryce, Ockeeno Farquharson, Kerry Holness, Andre McCarthy, Damian Ebanks, Jevoy Spence (wk), Derval Green, Michael Frew (c), Bryan Gayle, Omar Samuels, Jermaine Levy

Match Details

SRI vs CWA, Jamaica T10 2022, Match 17

Date and Time: 27th April, 2022, 9:15 PM IST

Venue: Sabina Park, Kingston

Pitch Report

Pace bowlers might find some assistance with the new ball in the early stages of the game. Scores of 100 are expected at this venue as the batters will also find purchase. Most of the games have been won by the side setting the target.

Today’s SRI vs CWA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

C Walton is a great choice for the wicket-keeper role. He is a difficult player to stop once he gets going with the bat.

Batters

D Gayle is a hard-hitting batsman who will be expected to take on the opposition bowlers. He has smacked 117 runs at a strike rate of 188.71.

K Holness has performed at a consistently high level in this competition. He has 95 runs to his name at an average close to 32 and will be hoping to continue in the same form.

All-rounders

M Frew is a must-have player in your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has scalped 10 wickets and is the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament. He will be a great multiplier pick for your SRI vs CWA Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Bowlers

A Fraser has picked up six wickets in two matches at an average of nearly 7. He is expected to succeed here.

Top 5 best players to pick in SRI vs CWA Dream11 prediction team

M Frew (CWA) – 352 points

D Gayle (SRI) – 252 points

W Campbell (SRI) – 250 points

O Thomas (SRI) – 235 points

A Fraser (SRI) – 200 points

Important stats for SRI vs CWA Dream11 prediction team

M Frew: 10 wickets

D Gayle: 117 runs

A Fraser: 6 wickets

K Holness: 95 runs

SRI vs CWA Dream11 Prediction Today

SRI vs CWA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: C Walton, D Gayle, S Henry, K Holness, M Frew, W Campbell, A McCarthy, O Thomas, A Fraser, O Samuels, S Cottrell

Captain: M Frew, Vice-Captain: D Gayle

SRI vs CWA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: C Walton, J Spence, D Gayle, S Henry, K Holness, M Frew, W Campbell, A McCarthy, O Thomas, A Fraser, O Samuels

Captain: W Campbell, Vice-Captain: A Fraser

