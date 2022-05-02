SRI vs MIT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jamaica T10 2022, Match 28

The Surrey Risers (SRI) will face off against the Middlesex Titans (MIT) in the 28th match of the Jamaica T10 2022 at Sabina Park in Kingston on Tuesday.

Both sides are in the bottom half of the points table, with Surrey Risers placed sixth and Middlesex Titans ranked second-last. The good news for Middlesex Titans is that they are coming off an eight-wicket victory against the United Stars in their previous game, which will boost their confidence.

Surrey Risers, meanwhile, defeated Middlesex Titans by four runs earlier this season.

SRI vs MIT Probable Playing 11 Today

SRI XI

Chadwick Walton (c), Delbert Gayle, Sadique Henry, Akim Frazer, Kashaine Roberts, Ricardo Mcintosh (wk), Dennis Bulli, Christopher Powell, Warren Campbell, Gordon Bryan, Nicolas Lewin

MIT XI

Wayne Davis, Tieno Osbourne, Brian Buchanan, Tristan Coleman (wk), Romone Francis, Chevonie Grant, Jamie Merchant, Krishmar Santokie (c), Jamaine Morgan, Errol Thomas, Sherwayne Dixon

Match Details

Surrey Risers vs Middlesex Titans, Jamaica T10 2022, Match 28th

Date and Time: 03rd May, 2022, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Sabina Park, Kingston

Pitch Report

The track at Sabina Park in Kingston has suited batters in the last five games played here. Batting second after winning the toss should be the wiser choice at this venue, as the batting second side have won four of their five games here.

Today’s SRI vs MIT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Chadwick Walton: Walton is one of the most talented opening batters in the T10 format. He had a rare failure in the last outing, and one can expect a big innings from him in this important fixture. He has amassed 101 runs in nine games so far.

Batter

Sadique Henry: Henry is one of his team's most explosive batters, having scored 196 runs at an average of 28. He is the fourth-highest run-scorer in the tournament.

All-rounders

Jamie Merchant: He is a top all-rounder for his team and could provide valuable points with both the bat and the ball. He is also decent with his off-break spin bowling, making him a must-have in your SRI vs MIT Dream11 Fantasy team. Merchant has scored 111 runs and has four wickets under his belt from nine games.

Bowlers

Akim Fraser: He has been in great form with the ball, having picked up eight wickets in just six Jamaica T10 2022 games thus far. Fraser could be a good pick for your fantasy team.

3 best players to pick in SRI vs MIT Dream11 prediction team

Dennis Bulli (SRI): 120 points

Tristan Coleman (MIT): 248 points

Nicolas Lewin (SRI): 124 points

Key stats for SRI vs MIT Dream11 prediction team

Warren Campbell - Nine wickets in nine games; bowling average: 18.22.

Brian Buchanan - Seven wickets in nine games; bowling average: 20.57.

Delbert Gayle - 178 runs in nine games; batting average: 25.42.

Wayne Davis - 142 runs in nine games; batting average: 17.75.

Sherdon Allen - 119 runs in eight games; batting average: 19.83.

Ricardo McIntosh - 122 runs in seven games; batting average: 17.42.

SRI vs MIT Dream11 Prediction Today

SRI vs MIT Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Chadwick Walton, Tristan Coleman, Sadique Henry, Wayne Davis, Delbert Gayle, Jamie Merchant, Krishmar Santokie, Errol Thomas, Warren Campbell, Akim Frazer, Brian Buchanan.

Captain: Warren Campbell Vice-Captain: Chadwick Walton

SRI vs MIT Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Chadwick Walton, Tristan Coleman, Sadique Henry, Wayne Davis, Delbert Gayle, Jamie Merchant, Krishmar Santokie, Errol Thomas, Warren Campbell, Akim Frazer, Chevonie Grant.

Captain: Delbert Gayle Vice-Captain: Jamie Merchant

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee