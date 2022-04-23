SRI vs SKI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jamaica T10 2022, Match 9

Surrey Risers will take on the Surrey Kings in the ninth match of the Jamaica T10 2022 at the Sabina Park in Kingston on Saturday.

Surrey Kings began their season with a bang, defeating the Middlesex Titans by five runs. Following that, they defeated Surrey Royals by eight wickets to claim their second win of the tournament. They now sit comfortably at the top of the points table.

Surrey Risers, on the other hand, are coming off a 68-run loss to the United Stars in their previous game. They have lost both of their matches so far and are yet to win a game in the tournament. Surrey Risers are currently ranked last in the points table.

SRI vs SKI Probable Playing 11 Today

SRI XI

Chadwick Walton (c & wk), Delbert Gayle, Sadique Henry, Kashaine Roberts, Nicolas Lewin, Lloyd Gould, Warren Campbell, Oshane Thomas, Gordon Bryan, Dennis Bulli, Sheldon Cottrell.

SKI XI

Aldane Thomas (wk), Jermaine Blackwood (c), Kennar Lewis, Oraine Williams, Andre McCarthy, Jeavor Royal, Kenroy Williams, Andre Dennis, Shalome Parnell, Brad Barnes, Romario Edwards.

Match Details

Surrey Royals vs Surrey Kings, Jamaica T10 2022, Match 9th

Date and Time: 23rd April, 2022, 9:15 PM IST

Venue: Sabina Park, Kingston

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sabina Park in Kingston looks to be pretty good for batting. The ball could move a bit at the start of the innings, so batters will need to be patient while playing their shots. Anything above 120 runs could be a par score.

Today’s SRI vs SKI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Chadwick Walton: Walton is a powerful wicketkeeper-batter. He has scored 59 in two games at an average of 37. He could be useful in helping his team get off to a good start.

Batters

Kenner Lewis: Lewis is a hard-hitting top-order batter who loves going crazy against any bowling attack in any condition. He has amassed 61 runs at an excellent average of 61 in two games. Lewis is a must-have for your SRI vs SKI Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Andre McCarthy: He has been a consistent performer for his side. He has scored 16 runs in two games and has also picked up two wickets. This makes McCarthy a valuable pick for your SRI vs SKI Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Oshane Thomas: Thomas has been in superb form, taking three wickets at an average of 13 in two games. He can prove to be a valuable player to have in your fantasy team.

3 best players to pick in SRI vs SKI Dream11 prediction team

Oraine Williams (SKI): 63 points

Warren Campbell (SRI): 45 points

Jeavor Royal (SKI): 67 points

Key stats for SRI vs SKI Dream11 prediction team

Chadwick Walton - 59 runs in two games; batting average: 29.50.

Jermaine Blackwood - 46 runs in two games; batting average: 23.00.

Delbert Gayle - 38 runs in two games; batting average: 19.00.

SRI vs SKI Dream11 Prediction Today

SRI vs SKI Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Chadwick Walton, Jermaine Blackwood, Kennar Lewis, Oraine Williams, Delbert Gayle, Andre McCarthy, Brad Barnes, Warren Campbell, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Jeavor Royal.

Captain: Andre McCarthy Vice-Captain: Jermaine Blackwood

SRI vs SKI Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Chadwick Walton, Jermaine Blackwood, Kennar Lewis, Delbert Gayle, Andre McCarthy, Brad Barnes, Warren Campbell, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Jeavor Royal, Andre Dennis.

Captain: Andre McCarthy Vice-Captain: Chadwick Walton

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee