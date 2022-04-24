SRI vs SRO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jamaica T10 League, Match 11

The 11th match of the Jamaica T10 League 2022 will see the Surrey Risers (SRI) lock horns with the Surrey Royals (SRO) at Sabina Park in Kingston on Sunday.

The Royals have done well in the tournament, winning two out of their three games so far. Although their bowling attack has blown hot and cold, the Royals have found ways to get over the finish line. They now face a Risers side who are still looking for their first win of the season. Although they lack depth, the Risers will fancy their chances of a first win in what should be a cracking game of cricket in Jamaica.

SRI vs SRO Probable Playing 11 Today

SRI XI

Chadwick Walton (c&wk), Delbert Gayle, Sadique Henry, Kashaine Roberts, Dennis Bulli, Lloyd Gould, Chris Powell, Warren Campbell, Oshane Thomas, Andrae McDonald and Nicolas Lewin.

SRO XI

Leroy Lug, Nkrumah Bonner, Javelle Glen (c), Romaine Morrison (wk), Carlos Brown, Pete Salmon, Raewin Senior, Carlos Brown, Everton Oharo, Nicholson Gordon and Ryan Francis.

Match Details

SRI vs SRO, Jamaica T10 League 2022, Match 11

Date and Time: 24th April 2022, 9:15 PM IST

Venue: Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sabina Park is slightly on the slower side. While the pacers should get the ball moving around early on, they will revert to a change of pace as the match progresses. Spin will play a major role in the middle overs, given the nature of the track. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 80-90 being a decent total at the venue.

Today’s SRI vs SRO Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Chadwick Walton: Chadwick Walton has been inconsistent for the Risers, unable to get going with the bat. However, he remains their best asset in the batting unit, owing to his experience and potential. With Walton due for a big knock, he is a must-have in your SRI vs SRO Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Leroy Lug: Leroy Lug has been the Royals' go-to man in the Jamaica T10 League. He has 102 runs to his name from three games. With his form bound to come into play, he is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Javelle Glen: Royals' stand-in skipper Javelle Glen has disappointed in the Jamaica T10 League so far. Glen, who has played in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), has looked a shadow of his explosive self. But given his reputation for being a clean striker, Glen is a handy option to have in your SRI vs SRO Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Oshane Thomas: Oshane Thomas is one of the fastest bowlers in the world and has already made his mark in the competition. However, he would love to continue his form with another wicket-laden performance. With the nature of the track helping his hit-the-deck style of bowling, he is a fine addition to your fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in SRI vs SRO Dream11 prediction team

Oshane Thomas (SRI)

Brandon King (SRO)

Pete Salmon (SRO)

Important stats for SRI vs SRO Dream11 prediction team

Leroy Lug - 102 runs in 3 Jamaica T10 matches, Average: 52.00

Chadwick Walton - 59 runs in 2 Jamaica T10 matches, Average: 29.50

Oshane Thomas - 3 wickets in 2 Jamaica T10 matches, Average: 13.00

SRI vs SRO Dream11 Prediction Today (Jamaica T10 League)

SRI vs SRO Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - Jamaica T10 League 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #1: C Walton, S Henry, L Lug, D Gayle, N Bonner, J Glen, P Salmon, W Campbell, O Thomas, N Gordon and E Oharo.

Captain: P Salmon. Vice-captain: D Gayle.

SRI vs SRO Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - Jamaica T10 League 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: C Walton, K Roberts, L Lug, D Gayle, N Bonner, R Francis, P Salmon, W Campbell, O Thomas, N Gordon and E Oharo.

Captain: C Walton. Vice-captain: P Salmon.

