SRI vs SRO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report forJamaica T10 2023, Match 20

The Surrey Risers (SRI) will square off against the Surrey Royals (SRO) in the 20th match of the Jamaica T10 2023 at Sabina Park in Kingston on Wednesday, July 5. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the SRI vs SRO Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

The Surrey Risers have played six matches in the tournament and have managed to secure just two wins. They are currently in the fourth position in the points table and will be desperately looking for a win in this match.

The Surrey Royals, on the other hand, have won five of their six matches. They are currently at the top of the table and will be looking to maintain their winning momentum.

SRI vs SRO Match Details

The 20th match of the Jamaica T10 League will be played on July 5 at Sabina Park in Kingston. The match will commence at 12.00 am IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SRI vs SRO, Match 14, Jamaica T10 League 2023

Date and Time: July 5, 2023, Sunday; 12.00 am IST.

Venue: Sabina Park, Kingston.

SRI vs SRO Probable Playing XIs

SRI Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

SRI Probable Playing XI

D Beckford (wk), K Roberts, M Campbell, L Morant, M Henry, A Dacres, M Davis, J Walters, N Lewin, A Fraser, and G Bryan.

SRO Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

SRO Probable Playing XI

C Reid (wk), C Brown, R Gordon, P Salmon, A Mansingh, J Glen, N Gordon, K Campbell, C Simpson, Odean Smith, and R Young.

SRI vs SRO Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - D Beckford

D Beckford has been in good form with the bat in the tournament. He is also a good wicketkeeper and will be a pretty good choice for the match.

Batter - C Brown

C Brown has been pretty consistent with the bat in the tournament. His consistency makes him a good pick from the batters section in the match.

All-rounder - P Salmon

Salmon has been in good form with both the bat and the ball. His ability to pick up points in both innings of the match makes Salmon a great choice from the all-rounder section for the match.

Bowler - K Campbell

K Cambell has been in good form with the ball in the tournament. He can pick up wickets at crucial junctures, making Campbell a very good bowler choice for the match.

SRI vs SRO match captain and vice-captain choices

Pete Salmon

Pete Salmon has been in excellent all-round form in this tournament. Salmon is doing it all for his team and his presence gives you a chance to maximize your points to the highest. Salmon will be a brilliant choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

H Henry

H Henry has been in good form with both the bat and the ball in this tournament. He has scored crucial runs and also picked up important wickets for the team and that makes Henry a safe bet as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for SRI vs SRO, Match 20

H Henry

Pete Salmon

C Brown

A Mansingh

D Beckford

SRI vs SRO Match Expert Tips

The pitch at Sabina Park will favour the pacers who can hit the deck. So, faster bowlers and all-round power hitters will be good picks for the match.

SRI vs SRO Dream11 Prediction, Match 21, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: D Beckford

Batters: C Brown, M Campbell, L Morant

All-rounders: A Mansingh(vc), Pete Salmon(c), H Henry

Bowlers: Odean Smith, N Gordon, G Bryan, K Campbell

SRI vs SRO Dream11 Prediction, Match 21, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: D Beckford

Batters: C Brown, M Campbell, L Morant

All-rounders: A Mansingh, Pete Salmon, H Henry (c)

Bowlers: Odean Smith, N Gordon, G Bryan, K Campbell (vc)

Poll : 0 votes