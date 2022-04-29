SRI vs UNS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Jamaica T10 2022, Match 21

Surrey Risers will take on United Stars in the 21st match of the Jamaica T10 2022 at the Sabina Park in Kingston on Friday.

With just two victories from their six games so far, Surrey Risers occupy the spot at the bottom of the table. Realistically, they need only a couple of wins to make it to the top four. However, they lost their last match after failing to defend a total of 87 runs.

Meanwhile, United Stars are third in the standings with three wins from six matches. With a win in this game, the Stars will confirm their berth in the playoffs. They won their previous match by 48 runs and are arriving into this game on strong form.

SRI vs UNS Probable Playing 11 Today

SRI XI

Damian Bryce, Ockeeno Farquharson, Kerry Holness, Andre McCarthy, Damian Ebanks, Jevoy Spence (wk), Derval Green, Michael Frew (C), Bryan Gayle, Omar Samuels, Jermaine Levy

UNS XI

John Campbell (C), Sykiane Wilson, Alwyn Williams, Damani Sewell, Anthony Walters (Wk), Amoi Campbell, Tyrone Daley, Shaquille Greenwood, Micheal Thompson, Ojay Shields, Dwayne Hamilton

Match Details

SRI vs UNS, Jamaica T10 2022, Match 21

Date and Time: April 29, 2022, 9:15 PM IST

Venue: Sabina Park, Kingston

Pitch Report

Pace bowlers might find some assistance with the new ball in the early stages of the game. Scores of 100 will be expected at this venue as the batters will also find purchase. Most of the games have been won by the side setting the target.

Today’s SRI vs UNS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

C Walton is an immense choice for the wicket-keeper role. He is a difficult player to stop once he gets going with the bat.

Batters

J Campbell has batted brilliantly and has amassed 242 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 222.02. He scored 69 off only 35 deliveries in the previous match.

S Henry is the leading run-scorer for Surrey Risers and has been in good form lately. He has 141 runs from six matches and has a strike rate of 150.

All-rounders

A Williams is a must-have player in your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He will be expected to succeed here and could prove to be a fine multiplier pick for your SRI vs UNS Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Bowlers

O Shields has been tremendous with the ball in hand. He has collected eight wickets in five games at an economy rate of 8.64.

Top 5 best players to pick in SRI vs UNS Dream11 prediction team

J Campbell (UNS) – 421 points

A Williams (UNS) – 391 points

O Shields (UNS) – 332 points

A Gordon (UNS) – 322 points

W Campbell (SRI) – 279 points

Important stats for SRI vs UNS Dream11 prediction team

J Campbell: 242 runs

O Shields: 8 wickets

O Thomas: 8 wickets

S Henry: 141 runs

SRI vs UNS Dream11 Prediction Today

SRI vs UNS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: C Walton, A Walters, J Campbell, D Gayle, S Henry, A Williams, A Gordon, W Campbell, O Shields, O Thomas, M Thompson

Captain: J Campbell Vice-Captain: A Williams

SRI vs UNS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: C Walton, J Campbell, D Gayle, S Henry, A Williams, A Gordon, W Campbell, O Shields, O Thomas, M Thompson, A Fraser

Captain: A Gordon Vice-Captain: O Shields

Edited by Ritwik Kumar