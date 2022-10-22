SRL vs COL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for CBFS T20 League 2022, Match 3

The third match of the CBFS T20 League 2022 will see Sri Lions (SRL) squaring off against Colatta Chocolates (COL) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE on Saturday, October 22. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SRL vs COL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch reports.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament after a successful domestic season. Sri Lions have a lot of experience and in-form, while Colatta Chocolates have some young players who will try their best in this prestigious tournament.

Sri Lions will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but Colatta Chocolates have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SRL vs COL Match Details

The third match of the CBFS T20 League 2022 will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE on October 22. The game is set to take place at 5.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SRL vs COL, Match 3

Date and Time: October 22, 2022, 5.30 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE looks decent. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The last match played on this pitch was between The Vision Shipping and the Seven Districts, where a total of 258 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets.

SRL vs COL Form Guide

SRL - Will be playing their first match

COL - Will be playing their first match

SRL vs COL Probable Playing XI

SRL Playing XI

No injury updates.

Tharaka Dananjaya (wk), Suranga Madushanka, Deshan Darren Wijesinghe, Waruna Perera, Sasika Samarajeewa, Ramesh Nimantha, Poorna Silva, Prashath Mahadurage, Vikum Sanjaya, Sumudu Asanka Fernando, and Mohammed Ubaidulla.

COL Playing XI

No injury updates.

Hari Prasanth (wk), Shakkeer Hydru, Taimoor Ali, Laxman Sreekumar, Rizwan Sabir, Shyam Ramesh, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Renjith Mani, Muhammad Zeeshan-I, Mohtasim Jakati, and Pratham Mahale.

SRL vs COL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

H Prasanth

H Prasanth is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumping. S Madushanka is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

T Ali

N Srinivasan and T Ali are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. W Perera has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

P Silva

R Sabir and P Silva are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of ten overs. S Ramesh is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

V Sanjaya

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Singh and V Sanjaya. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Haider is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SRL vs COL match captain and vice-captain choices

P Silva

P Silva is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He performed exceptionally well in the Bukhatir T10 and T20 leagues.

T Ali

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for batters, you can make T Ali the captain of the grand league teams. He is expected to bat in the top order and play crucial innings in today's match.

5 Must-Picks for SRL vs COL, Match 3

T Ali

P Silva

R Sabir

N Srinavasan

W Perera

Sri Lions vs Colatta Chocolates Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Sri Lions vs Colatta Chocolates Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Sri Lions vs Colatta Chocolates Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: H Prasanth, S Madushanka

Batters: T Ali, N Srinivasan, W Perera

All-rounders: P Silva, S Ramesh, R Sabir

Bowlers: S Haider, M Singh, V Sanjaya

Sri Lions vs Colatta Chocolates Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Sri Lions vs Colatta Chocolates Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: H Prasanth

Batters: T Ali, E Jayasinghe, W Perera

All-rounders: P Silva, S Ramesh, R Sabir

Bowlers: S Haider, M Singh, V Sanjaya, S Asanka

