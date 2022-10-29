SRL vs DCS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for CBFS T20 League 2022, Match 11

The 11th match of the CBFS T20 League 2022 will see the Sri Lions (SRL) squaring off against DCC Starlets (DCS) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE on Saturday, October 29.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SRL vs DCS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch reports.

The Sri Lions won their last match against Colatta Chocolates by two wickets and will be eager to put together a winning streak in the tournament. DCC Starlets, too, had a great start to the tournament as they have won both of their last two matches.

The Sri Lions will give it their all to win the match, but DCC Starlets have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SRL vs DCS Match Details

The 11th match of the CBFS T20 League 2022 will be played on October 29 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE. The game is set to take place at 5:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SRL vs DCS, Match 11

Date and Time: October 29, 2022, 5:30 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE looks decent. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The last match played on this pitch was between The Vision Shipping and the 11 Aces, where a total of 323 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets.

SRL vs DCS Form Guide

SRL - W

DCS - W W

SRL vs DCS Probable Playing XI

SRL Playing XI

No injury updates.

Tharaka Dananjaya (wk), Suranga Madushanka, Deshan Darren Wijesinghe, Waruna Perera, Sasika Samarajeewa, Ramesh Nimantha, Poorna Silva, Prashath Mahadurage, Vikum Sanjaya, Sumudu Asanka Fernando, Mohammed Ubaidulla.

DCS Playing XI

No injury updates.

Shrey Sethi (wk), Dhruv Parashar, Ronak Panoly, Karan Dhiman, Shahrukh Amin, Ammar Badami, Soorya Sathish, Faisur Rahman, Sailles Jaishankar, Yug Sharma, Adithya Shetty.

SRL vs DCS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Sethi (2 matches, 110 runs)

S Sethi is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumping. T Dananjaya is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

R Panoly (2 matches, 143 runs, 2 wickets)

R Panoly and D Parashar are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. W Perera has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

P Mahadurage (1 match, 15 runs, 2 wickets)

P Silva and P Mahadurage are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of ten overs. A Badami is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

V Sanjaya (1 match, 3 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Y Sharma and V Sanjaya. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Asanka is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SRL vs DCS match captain and vice-captain choices

R Panoly

R Panoly is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He performed exceptionally well in the Bukhatir T10 and T20 leagues. Panoly has already smashed 143 runs and picked up wickets in the last two games.

S Sethi

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for batters, you can make S Sethi the captain of the grand league teams. He is expected to bat in the top order and play a crucial innings in today's match. Sethi has already smashed 110 runs in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for SRL vs DCS, Match 11

P Mahadurage - 15 runs and 2 wickets

S Sethi - 110 runs

R Panoly - 143 runs and 2 wickets

V Sanjaya - 3 wickets

S Asanka - 2 wickets

Sri Lions vs DCC Starlets Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Sri Lions vs DCC Starlets Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Sethi, T Dananjaya

Batters: D Parashar, R Panoly, W Perera

All-rounders: P Silva, P Mahadurage, A Badami

Bowlers: S Asanka, Y Sharma, V Sanjaya

Sri Lions vs DCC Starlets Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Sethi

Batters: D Parashar, R Panoly, W Perera

All-rounders: F Rehman, P Mahadurage, S Satish

Bowlers: S Asanka, V Kulatunga, A Shetty, V Sanjaya

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes