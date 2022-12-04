SRL vs JVS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for CBFS T10 League 2022, Plate Quarter-final 1

Sri Lions (SRL) will take on JVC Stallions (JVS) in the first Plate quarter-final of the CBFS T10 League 2022 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Sunday, December 4. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SRL vs JVS Dream11 prediction.

Sri Lions are yet to win a game in the CBFS T10 League 2022 with three losses and a no-result to their name. JVC Stallions are also winless, losing four games while one match ended in a no-result.

SRL vs JVS, CBFS T10 League 2022

The first Plate quarter-final of the CBFS T10 League 2022 between Sri Lions and JVC Stallions will be played on November 4 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The game is set to take place at 8:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SRL vs JVS, 1st Plater Quarter-final, CBFS T10 League 2022

Date & Time: November 4th 2022, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Live Streaming: Fancode

SRL vs JVS Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is usually a good one to bat on, with teams having consistently racked up big scores here. Another high-scoring encounter could well be on the cards today.

SRL vs JVS Probable Playing 11 today

Sri Lions team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Sri Lions Probable Playing XI: Tharaka Dananjaya (wk), Sasika Samarajeewa, Charuka Ullandupitiya, Suranga Madushanka, Harsha Aishek, Vikum Sanjaya, Prashath Mahadurage, Poorna Silva, Vimukthi Kulatunga, Mohammed Ubaidulla, Ushan Madusanka.

JVC Stallions team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

JVC Stallions Probable Playing XI: Umer Yasin (wk), Syed Haider, Nazuk Ali, Anil Rathod, Abdul Rehman, Junaid Zakir, Mohammad Usman, Uner Jamil, Kethiswaram Singaravel, Muhammad Qasim, Syed Umer Ali.

Today’s SRL vs JVS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Tharaka Dananjaya (3 matches, 34 runs)

Tharaka Dananjaya, who has scored 34 runs at a strike rate of 141.67, can hit boundaries regularly.

Top Batter Pick

Charuka Ullandupitiya (2 innings, 43 runs)

Charuka Ullandupitiya seems to be in good touch with the bat, having mustered 43 runs in two innings at a strike rate of 148.28.

Top All-rounder Pick

Junaid Zakir (4 matches, 37 runs, 3 wickets)

Junaid Zakir has been effective with both the bat and ball. He has accumulated 37 runs at a strike rate of 176.19 in addition to taking three wickets.

Top Bowler Pick

Poorna Silva (2 matches, 5 wickets)

Poorna Silva has bowled superbly in the two matches that he has played. He has bowled three overs combined, returning with an impressive five scalps.

SRL vs JVS match captain and vice-captain choices

Umer Yasin (4 matches, 94 runs)

Umer Yasin has been in top form with the bat. He has amassed 94 runs in four outings at a strike rate of 200 with the aid of eight sixes and as many fours.

Prashath Mahadurage (3 matches, 34 runs, 2 wickets)

Prashath Mahadurage has mustered 34 runs at a strike rate of 136. He has also picked up a couple of wickets.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SRL vs JVS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Junaid Zakir 37 runs & 3 wickets in 4 matches Prashath Mahadurage 34 runs & 2 wickets in 3 matches Poorna Silva 5 wickets in 2 matches Umer Yasin 94 runs in 4 matches Charuka Ullandupitiya 43 runs in 2 innings

SRL vs JVS match expert tips

The likes of Vikum Sanjaya, Prashath Mahadurage, Junaid Zakir, and Poorna Silva may be the players to watch out for in the SRL vs JVS game.

SRL vs JVS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

SRL vs JVS Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Umer Yasin, Tharaka Dananjaya

Batters: Sasika Samarajeewa, Charuka Ullandupitiya, Syed Haider

All-rounders: Vikum Sanjaya, Prashath Mahadurage, Junaid Zakir (vc)

Bowlers: Poorna Silva (c), Kethiswaram Singaravel, Mohammad Usman

SRL vs JVS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

SRL vs JVS Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Umer Yasin (vc), Tharaka Dananjaya

Batters: Suranga Madushanka, Charuka Ullandupitiya, Syed Haider

All-rounders: Prashath Mahadurage (c), Junaid Zakir

Bowlers: Vimukthi Kulatunga, Poorna Silva, Kethiswaram Singaravel, Mohammad Usman

