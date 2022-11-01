SRL vs JVS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for CBFS T20 League, Match 16

Sri Lions (SRL) will be up against JVC Stallions (JVS) in the 16th game of the CBFS T20 League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Tuesday (November 1). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the SRL vs JVS Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Sri Lions have won one out of their two games and are fourth in the points table. The Stallions, meanwhile, have lost three games and are languishing at the bottom of the standings. They will be eager to register their first win of the season, so a thrilling contest could ensue.

SRL vs JVS Match Details

The 16th game of the CBFS T20 League will be played on November 1 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah at 09:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section here.

Match: SRL vs JVS, CBFS T20 League, Match 16

Date and Time: November 1, 2022; 09:30 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

SRL vs JVS Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is a sporting one where batters get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score in the last five games here being 151.

Last 5 Matches (This Tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 151

Average second innings score: 140

SRL vs JVS Form Guide (Last 3 matches)

Sri Lions: L-W

JVC Stallions: L-L-L

SRL vs JVS probable playing XIs for today’s match

SRL Injury/Team News

No major injury update

SRL Probable Playing XI

Prashath Mahadurage (C), Mohammed Ubaidulla, Tharaka Dananjaya (WK), Sasika Samarajeewa, Suranga Madushanka, Vikum Sanjaya, Vimukthi Kulatunga, Waruna Perera, Charuka Ullandupitiya, Harsha Aishek, Ramesh Nimantha

JVS Injury/Team News

No major injury update

JVS Probable Playing XI

Manikandan Kalimuthu (C), Akmal Rashid, Umer Yasin (WK), Bilal Adil, Hameed Shahbaz, Imran Khan Cheetah, Mahesh Bind, Mohsin Islam, Narender Takur, Qasim Yaqoob, Zohaib Nazir

SRL vs JVS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Umer Yasin (3 matches, 76 runs, Strike Rate: 152.00)

Yasin is the leading run-scorer for Stallions this season with 76 runs at a strike rate of 152. He's a quality batter, who could be a crucial pick in your fantasy team.

Top Batter pick

Sasika Samarajeewa (2 matches, 53 runs, Strike Rate: 203.85)

Samarajeewa has scored 53 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 203+ in two games. He's a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick runs for his team.

Top All-rounder pick

Hameed Shahbaz (2 matches, 33 runs, Strike Rate: 126.92)

Shahbaz is a quality all-rounder who could provide you with some valuable points with both bat and ball in this game. He has scored 33 runs at a strike rate of 126.92 in two outings.

Top Bowler pick

Vikum Sanjaya (2 matches, 43 runs and 6 wickets, Strike Rate: 226.32 and Economy Rate: 8.65)

Sanjaya has been in brilliant form with both bat and ball this season. In two games, he has scored 43 runs at an impressive strike rate of 226.32 and has also scalped six wickets at an economy rate of 8.65.

SRL vs JVS match captain and vice-captain choices

Imran Khan Cheetah

Cheetah could prove to be a great captaincy choice in your fantasy team. He has scored 41 runs at a strike rate of 74.55 and also picked up two wickets in three games.

Prashath Mahadurage

Mahadurage has scored 38 runs and also picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 8.38 in two games. He's surely a must-have pick in your fantasy team.

Five Must-picks with players stats for SRL vs JVS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Vikum Sanjaya 43 runs and 6 wickets in 2 matches Akmal Rashid 32 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches Imran Khan Cheetah 41 runs and 2 wickets in 3 matches Umer Yasin 76 runs in 3 matches Sasika Samarajeewa 53 runs in 2 matches

SRL vs JVS Match Expert Tips

Akmal Rashid

Rashid has been in decent form with both bat and ball in the last two games, scoring 32 runs and scalping three wickets. He could be a good budget pick in your fantasy team.

SRL vs JVS Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 16, Head to Head League

SRL vs JVS Dream11 Prediction - CBFS T20 League

SRL vs JVS Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: Umer Yasin

Batters: Waruna Perera, Imran Khan Cheetah, Mohsin Islam, Ramesh Nimantha

All-rounders: Prashath Mahadurage, Manikandan Kalimuthu, Hameed Shahbaz

Bowlers: Vikum Sanjaya, Vimukthi Kulatunga, Akmal Rashid

SRL vs JVS Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 16, Grand League

SRL vs JVS Dream11 Prediction - CBFS T20 League

SRL vs JVS Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Umer Yasin

Batters: Suranga Madushanka, Sasika Samarajeewa, Imran Khan Cheetah, Ramesh Nimantha

All-rounders: Prashath Mahadurage, Manikandan Kalimuthu, Hameed Shahbaz

Bowlers: Vikum Sanjaya, Akmal Rashid, Zohaib Nazir

