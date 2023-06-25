SRO vs CWA Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Jamaica T10 match – June 26, 2023

The second game of the 2023 Jamaica T10 league is all set to get underway between defending champions Surrey Royals and Cornwall Warriors on Monday, June 26. The game is scheduled to start at 12 AM IST and will be played at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica.

Both teams will be playing their first match of the tournament and would be looking to start their journey with a resounding victory. Surrey Royals will certainly be feeling a lot more confident as they lead into this fixture and are determined to defend the title at all costs. Meanwhile, Cornwall Warriors have an opportunity to stage a massive upset in the early stages of the tournament.

Without further ado, let us look at the top three players you should pick as a captain or vice-captain for the SRO vs CWA Dream11 prediction match.

#3 Carlos Brown (SRO) - 7 credits

Carlos has demonstrated his ability with the bat and can hit the ball a long way. He averages 22 in T10 cricket and bats with a scintillating strike rate of 162.9. Besides, he has one 20-plus and one 30-plus score to his name already.

Carlos can unleash his fireworks in the upcoming game and is worth picking in your SRO vs CWA Dream11 prediction team as a captain or vice-captain.

#2 Andre McCarthy (CWA) - 9 credits

2017 HERO Caribbean Premier League - St Lucia Stars v Jamaica Tallawahs

Andre is a high-quality all-rounder who can dazzle the opposition on any given day. He bats with an explosive strike rate of over 200 and averages 20 with the bat in T10 cricket. He can bowl tidy spells too and has picked up three wickets in the shortest format of the game while averaging just below 37.

Andre can bring his A-game to the fore and will be a genuine asset for your SRO vs CWA Dream11 team as a captain or vice-captain.

#1 Nkrumah Bonner (SRO) - 8.5 credits

Nkrumah Bonner spotted during net sessions

Nkrumah Bonner is a highly experienced campaigner who has represented West Indies across all three formats. In domestic T20 cricket, he averages 20.74 and has achieved the best score of 82 with 58 fours and 19 sixes to his name.

With his brute force and elegant strokeplay, Bonner can surely be a key player to watch out for. He should definitely feature in your SRO vs CWA Dream11 prediction team as a captain or vice-captain.

Poll : Which of these players will fetch more points today? Nkrumah Bonner Andre McCarthy 0 votes