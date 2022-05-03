SRO vs CWA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jamaica T10 League, Match 30

The Surrey Royals (SRO) will take on Cornwall Warriors (CWA) in the 30th match of the Jamaica T10 League 2022 at Sabina Park in Kingston on Wednesday.

The Surrey Royals will head into the match on the back of a handsome win. They defeated the Surrey Risers by 55 runs in their last game, with Javelle Glen and Leroy Lug starring for them. Meanwhile, Cornwall Warriors were up against Surrey Kings in their last league match. They ended up losing the contest by 23 runs despite positive performances from Ockeeno Farquharson and Andre McCarthy.

SRO vs CWA Probable Playing 11 Today

SRO XI

Leroy Lug, Brandon King (c), Javelle Glen, Romaine Morrison (wk), Carlos Brown, Pete Salmon, Raewin Senior, Nkrumah Bonner, Everton Oharo, Nicholson Gordon, Ryan Francis

CWA XI

Damian Bryce, Ockeeno Farquharson, Kerry Holness, Andre McCarthy, Damian Ebanks, Jevoy Spence (wk), Derval Green, Michael Frew (C), Bryan Gayle, Omar Samuels, Jermaine Levy

Match Details

SRO vs CWA, Jamaica T10 League 2022, Match 30

Date and Time: 4th May, 2022, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Sabina Park, Kingston

Pitch Report

The par score at Sabina Park in this format is around 90 runs. Although the pacers might not get much movement early on, the spinners could come into play as the match progresses. Teams have generally preferred to chase upon winning the toss in the Jamaica T10 League 2022.

Today’s SRO vs CWA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

R Morrison is a reliable batter and is safe behind the stumps as well.

Batters

L Lug has been in great form this season, scoring 214 runs at a strike rate of 146.58.

O Farqhason has been in good form over the last three matches, amassing 102 runs with a top-score of 31.

All-rounder

A McCarthy has amassed 104 runs and scalped five wickets in the Jamaica T10 League. He could prove to be a wise multiplier pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

N Gordon has picked up 14 wickets in the tournament so far. He is expected to add to his tally today.

Top 5 best players to pick in SRO vs CWA Dream11 prediction team

N Gordon (SRO) – 563 points

R Francis (SRO) – 424 points

L Lug (SRO) – 379 points

A McCarthy (CWA) – 367 points

J Glen (SRO) – 304 points

Important stats for SRO vs CWA Dream11 prediction team

N Gordon: 14 wickets

A McCarthy: 104 runs and 5 wickets

L Lug: 214 runs

J Glen: 163 runs

SRO vs CWA Dream11 Prediction Today (Jamaica T10 League 2022)

SRO vs CWA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Jamaica T10 League

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Morrison, L Lug, K Holness, O Farqhason, R Senior, R Francis, A McCarthy, J Glen, N Gordon, O Samuels, K Campbell.

Captain: A McCarthy. Vice-captain: R Francis.

SRO vs CWA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Jamaica T10 League

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Morrison, L Lug, K Holness, O Farqhason, R Senior, R Francis, A McCarthy, N Bonner, N Gordon, O Samuels, K Campbell.

Captain: N Gordon. Vice-captain: L Lug.

