SRO vs SKI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jamaica T10 2022, Match 5

Surrey Royals will take on Surrey Kings in the fifth match of the Jamaica T10 2022 at the Sabina Park in Kingston on Thursday.

Both teams are arriving into this match after securing a victory in their last game. Surrey Royals won their previous match against United Stars by eight runs, with Leroy Lug and Nicholson Gordon leading the way for the side.

Meanwhile, Surrey Kings won the previous game by five runs after D/L method. The likes of Kennar Lewis, Andy McCarthy, Sheldon Cottrell, and Oshane Thomas have been very impressive.

SRO vs SKI Probable Playing 11 Today

SRO XI

Leroy Lug, Brandon King (c), Javelle Glen, Romaine Morrison (wk), Carlos Brown, Pete Salmon, Raewin Senior, Nkrumah Bonner, Everton Oharo, Nicholson Gordon, Ryan Francis

SKI XI

Kennar Lewis, Jermaine Blackwood (c), Andre McCarthy, Oraine Williams, Brad Barnes, Jeavor Royal, Shalome Parnell, Kymani Wilson (wk) Aldane Thomas, Andre Dennis, Patrick Harty

Match Details

SRO vs SKI, Jamaica T10 2022, Match 5

Date and Time: 21st April, 2022, 9:15 PM IST

Venue: Sabina Park, Kingston

Pitch Report

There are chances of rain in the morningwhich might assist pace bowlers with the new ball. Scores of over 100 will be expected at this venue as the batters will also find purchase.

Today’s SRO vs SKI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

K Wilson is a reliable choice for the wicket-keeper role. He is a difficult player to stop once he gets going with the bat.

Batters

L Lug is a terrific performer in Jamaican club cricket circles. He scored a half-century in the opening game at a strike rate of over 200.

K Lewis has plenty of experience in white-ball cricket and is a reliable player. He scored 34 runs off 15 deliveries in the previous game. He could prove to be a smart captaincy choice for your SRO vs SKI Dream11 Fantasy Team.

All-rounders

A McCarthy is a wonderful all-rounder who will be hoping to prove a match-winner for his side. He has scored 16 runs and has taken a wicket.

Bowlers

N Gordon is an outstanding bowler who will be expected to lead his side’s unit. He scalped four wickets in the first game.

Top 5 best players to pick in SRO vs SKI Dream11 prediction team

N Gordon (SRO) – 129 points

L Lug (SRO) – 90 points

K Lewis (SKI) – 59 points

B Barnes (SKI) – 53 points

A McCarthy (SKI) – 51 points

Important stats for SRO vs SKI Dream11 prediction team

N Gordon: 4 wickets

L Lug: 52 runs

K Lewis: 34 runs

A McCarthy: 16 runs and 1 wicket

SRO vs SKI Dream11 Prediction Today

SRO vs SKI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Wilson, L Lug, K Lewis, B King, J Blackwood, B Barnes, A McCarthy, N Bonner, N Gordon, J Royal, E Oharo

Captain: K Lewis, Vice-Captain: N Gordon

SRO vs SKI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Wilson, L Lug, K Lewis, B King, J Blackwood, B Barnes, A McCarthy, P Salmon, N Gordon, J Royal, E Oharo

Captain: B King, Vice-Captain: A McCarthy

