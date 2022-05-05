SRO vs SKI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jamaica T10 League, Final

The final of the Jamaica T10 League 2022 will see the Surrey Royals (SRO) take on the Surrey Kings (SKI) at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica, on Thursday, 5 May.

After weeks of pulsating action, it boils down to the Surrey Kings-Surrey Royals clash in the Jamaica T10 League final. The Kings have been brilliant in recent matches, impressing with their batting performances. However, they come across an equally-impressive Royals side who topped the points table in the group stage. Although both teams look evenly-matched on paper, the Royals might just start as the favorites. With the title up for grabs, a cracking game beckons in Kingston.

SRO vs SKI Probable Playing 11 Today

SKI XI

Jermaine Blackwood (c), Aldane Thomas (wk), Xavier Burton, Oraine Williams, Andre McCarthy, Jeavor Royal, Kenroy Williams, Brad Barnes, Andre Dennis, Shalome Parnell and Kirk McKenzie.

SRO XI

Leroy Lug, Nkrumah Bonner, Javelle Glen (c), Romaine Morrison (wk), Carlos Brown, Pete Salmon, Raewin Senior, Jamie Hay, Malik Thompson, Nicholson Gordon and Ryan Francis.

Match Details

SKI vs SRO, Jamaica T10 League 2022, Final

Date and Time: 6th May 2022, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games, there is something on offer for both batters and bowlers at Sabina Park. The pacers might not get much movement early on, but there is value in taking the pace off. Given the nature of the pitch, spinners should play a major role, making for an intriguing phase in the middle overs. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 90-100 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s SRO vs SKI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Kennar Lewis: Kennar Lewis is slowly finding his feet in the Jamaica T10 League, scoring over 150 runs at a decent strike rate. His experience of playing in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and Abu Dhabi T10 League should hold him in good stead. With the burly opener due for a big knock, he is one to keep an eye out for in this game.

Batter

Leroy Lug: Leroy Lug has been sensational with the bat for the Royals, scoring runs consistently at the top of the order. Although the Royals are missing the services of Brandon King, Lug has ensured that they don't feel the impact much by playing big knocks. With form on his side, Lug should be a good addition to your SRO vs SKI Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Andre McCarthy: Andre McCarthy, who was rested in the previous game, has been brilliant with both the bat and ball in the Jamaica T10 League. He has a lot of experience to fall back on, with his ability to pick up key wickets in the powerplay being noteworthy. Given his all-round skills and abilities, McCarthy can be backed to sustain his form in the final.

Bowler

Nicholson Gordon: Nicholson Gordon has been the star of the show in the Jamaica T10 League, topping the wicket-taking charts with 18 scalps so far. Gordon has been brilliant across all phases of the innings, using his variations to good effect. With the conditions also playing into his hands, he is a must-have in your SRO vs SKI Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in SRO vs SKI Dream11 prediction team

Kennar Lewis (SKI)

Javelle Glen (SRO)

Leroy Lug (SRO)

Important stats for SRO vs SKI Dream11 prediction team

Leroy Lug - 217 runs in 10 Jamaica T10 matches, Average: 24.11

Kennar Lewis - 166 runs in 8 Jamaica T10 matches, Average: 23.71

Nicholson Gordon - 18 wickets in 10 Jamaica T10 matches, Average: 9.83

SRO vs SKI Dream11 Prediction Today (Jamaica T10 League)

SRO vs SKI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - Jamaica T10 League

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Morrison, N Bonner, K Lewis, L Lug, O Williams, A McCarthy, P Salmon, R Francis, J Royal, N Gordon and S Parnell.

Captain: N Bonner. Vice-captain: K Lewis.

SRO vs SKI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - Jamaica T10 League

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Morrison, N Bonner, K Lewis, L Lug, J Blackwood, A McCarthy, J Glen, R Francis, A Dennis, N Gordon and S Parnell.

Captain: K Lewis. Vice-captain: R Francis.

Edited by Samya Majumdar