SRO vs SRI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jamaica T10 2022, Match 26

The Surrey Royals will take on the Surrey Risers in the 26th match of the Jamaica T10 2022 at Sabina Park in Kingston on Monday.

Both sides are arriving into this match after securing a win in their last game. They will back themselves to succeed here.

The Surrey Royals are third in the standings with three wins from six matches. They chased down a score of 102 in their previous match to win it with nine balls to spare.

Meanwhile, the Surrey Risers are sixth in the standings. They have won two of their six matches so far and are searching for more consistency. They chased down a score of 97 in the last game.

SRO vs SRI Probable Playing 11 Today

SRO XI

Leroy Lug, Brandon King (c), Javelle Glen, Romaine Morrison (wk), Carlos Brown, Pete Salmon, Raewin Senior, Nkrumah Bonner, Everton Oharo, Nicholson Gordon, Ryan Francis

SRI XI

Chadwick Walton (c), Lloyd Gould, Ricardo McIntosh (wk), Delbert Gayle, Sadique Henry, Kashaine Roberts, Dennis Bulli, Warren Campbell, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Gordon Bryan

Match Details

SRO vs SRI, Jamaica T10 2022, Match 26

Date and Time: May 2, 2022, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Sabina Park, Kingston

Pitch Report

The track might assist pace bowlers with the new ball in the early stages of the game but is overall, a batting wicket. Scores of over 100 will be expected at this venue as the batters will find good purchase.

Today's SRO vs SRI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

C Walton is a reliable choice for the wicket-keeper role. He is a difficult player to stop once he gets going with the bat.

Batters

L Lug is a terrific performer in Jamaican club cricket circles. He has been in great form this season and has scored 213 runs in eight innings at an average of 37.43 and a strike rate of 216.53.

D Gayle has also done well with the bat. So far, he has collected 173 runs at a strike rate of 174.75.

All-rounders

R Francis is a wonderful all-rounder who will be hoping to be a match-winner for his side. He has picked up 11 wickets in eight matches and is also decent with the bat in hand.

Bowlers

N Gordon is an outstanding bowler who will be expected to lead his side's unit. He has scalped four wickets across the last two matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in SRO vs SRI Dream11 prediction team

N Gordon (SRO) – 129 points

R Francis (SRO) – 416 points

L Lug (SRO) – 374 points

W Campbell (SRI) – 362 points

P Salmon (SRO) – 358 points

Important stats for SRO vs SRI Dream11 prediction team

R Francis: 11 wickets

L Lug: 213 runs

D Gayle: 173 runs

SRO vs SRI Dream11 Prediction Today

SRO vs SRI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: C Walton, L Lug, D Gayle, S Henry, R Francis, W Campbell, P Salmon, N Gordon, A Fraser, J Hay, C Powell

Captain: R Francis, Vice-Captain: W Campbell

SRO vs SRI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: C Walton, L Lug, D Gayle, S Henry, R Francis, W Campbell, P Salmon, N Gordon, A Fraser, J Hay, N Bonner

Captain: N Gordon, Vice-Captain: L Lug.

