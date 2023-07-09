SRO vs UNS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Jamaica T10 2023, Match 28

Surrey Royals (SRO) will take on Middlesex United Stars (UNS) in the 28th match of the Jamaica T10 2023 at Sabina Park in Kingston on Sunday, July 9. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the SRO vs UNS Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

The Surrey Royals have been dominating the tournament, having won six and lost only two games. They are second in the standings with 13 points in nine games and will look to continue their good run on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Anthony McLean, Amoi Campbell, Sheldon Pryce, and Damani Sewell were all key to the Middlesex United Stars' recent success. The team will look for another strong performance to keep their playoff hopes alive.

SRO vs UNS Match Details

The 28th match of the Jamaica T10 League 2023 will be played on July 9 at Sabina Park in Kingston. The match will commence at 12:00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SRO vs UNS, Match 28, Jamaica T10 League 2023

Date and Time: July 9, 2023, Sunday; 12:30 pm IST.

Venue: Sabina Park, Kingston

SRO vs UNS, Pitch Report

The pitch at Sabina Park is usually more helpful to the batters than the bowlers. With the new ball coming onto the bat nicely, the openers will look to take as much advantage of the powerplay phase as possible. Since the first-innings average at this venue is 100, both teams can elect to chase after winning the toss.

SRO vs UNS Probable Playing XIs

SRO Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

SRO Probable Playing XI

Javelle Glen (c), Leroy Lugg, Pete Salmon, Carl Reid (wk), Khari Campbell, Chevon Simpson, Odean Smith, Abhijai Mansingh, Nicholson Gordon, Carlos Brown, Richard Young

UNS Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

UNS Probable Playing XI

Damani Sewell (c), Amoi Campbell, Rogjohn Henry, Tian Jarrett, Suwayne Wilson, Javed Williams (wk), Anthony McLean, Milton Mills, Gifton Wray, Sheldon Pryce, Ramone Francis

Today's SRO vs UNS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Javed Williams

Javed has been one of his team's most effective players while also being excellent behind the stumps. He is a must-have for your Dream11 fantasy team for this match.

Top Batter Pick

Sykiane Wilson (194 runs in two matches; Average: 27.71)

Sykiane Wilson has been in great form and has looked stunning with the bat in the competition so far, scoring 194 runs at an average of 27.71. His side is expected to rely upon him in today's games as well.

Top All-rounder Pick

Abhijai Mansingh (14 wickets in 9 matches; Average: 9.29)

Abhijai Mansingh is a fantastic bowling all-rounder who has been consistent and could be a great pick for your SRO vs UNS Dream11 fantasy team. He has taken 14 wickets at an average of 9.29 and an economy rate of 7.22 in nine games.

Top Bowler Pick

Khari Campbell (11 wickets in 9 matches, Average: 11.45)

Khari Campbell has picked up 11 wickets at an average of 11.45 at an economy rate of 7.41 in nine games and can prove to be a valuable player to have on your fantasy team.

SRO vs UNS match captain and vice-captain choices

Pete Salmon

Pete Salmon has impressed everyone with his all-round performances in the competition so far. He has scored 41 runs at an average of 10.25 and taken 11 wickets at an economy rate of 7.65 in nine games. Given his current form, he is a promising captaincy option for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Damani Sewell

Damani Sewell is another reliable all-rounder for his team and has shown some potential with the bat as well. He has scored 90 runs at an average of 10.00 and has taken 11 wickets at an average of 12.18 in nine games. That makes him the perfect choice for vice-captaincy in your fantasy team.

5 Must-Picks for SRO vs UNS, Match 28th

Milton Mills

Gifton Wray

Chevon Simpson

Nicholson Gordon

Sheldon Pryce

SRO vs UNS Match Expert Tips

The likes of Damani Sewell, Pete Salmon, Abhijai Mansingh, and Sheldon Pryce are outstanding all-rounders who have done well for their team thus far. They all will be excellent choices for your multiple fantasy team and decent captaincy picks for this game.

SRO vs UNS Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-To-Head League

SRO vs UNS Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeepers: J Wiliams

Batters: L Lugg, C Brown, S Wilson

All-rounders: Damani Sewell, Pete Salmon, Abhijai Mansingh, Sheldon Pryce

Bowlers: Odean Smith, K Campbell, R Henry

SRO vs UNS Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

SRO vs UNS Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeepers: J Wiliams

Batters: L Lugg, S Wilson

All-rounders: Damani Sewell, Pete Salmon, Abhijai Mansingh, Sheldon Pryce, J Glen

Bowlers: Odean Smith, K Campbell, N Gordon

Poll : 0 votes