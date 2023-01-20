SRP vs IIT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for TNCA Future Talents T20, Match 7

The seventh match of the TNCA Future Talents T20 will see SRIHER Porur (SRP) squaring off against IIT Madras (IIT) at the Guru Nanak College Ground in Chennai on Friday, January 20. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SRP vs IIT Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the season after a successful domestic tournament. IIT Madras has various in-form players, whereas SRIHER Porur has a young squad of promising players.

SRIHER Porur will give it their all to win the match, but IIT Madras is expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SRP vs IIT Match Details

The seventh match of the TNCA Future Talents T20 will be played on January 20 at the Guru Nanak College Ground in Chennai. The game is set to take place at 8.30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SRP vs IIT, Match 7

Date and Time: January 20, 2023, 8.30 am IST

Venue: Guru Nanak College Ground, Chennai

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between SRMIST Kattankulathur and Sir Theayagaraya, where a total of 200 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

SRP vs IIT Form Guide

SRP - Will be playing their first match

IIT - Will be playing their first match

SRP vs IIT Probable Playing XI

SRP Playing XI

No injury updates.

S Sourav (wk), Sai Bharath, Akil Shanmuga Sriram, Mani Bharathi, S Sriccharan, Rishi Silora, Abrar Ahmed, D Praveen Kumar, M Bharath, Harith Raghuram, and Nihal Chinnadurai.

IIT Playing XI

No injury updates.

Dillen Joe (wk), Abhipraay, Aman Singh-III, Karunakar-K, Sumanth Reddy, Aravindan, Arbin raj, Ashish Raghav, Bishal Kahar, Deepak Meena, and Prajwal Jaybhay.

SRP vs IIT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Sourav

S Sourav is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. D Joe is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Singh

S Bharath and A Singh are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. Abhipraay played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Aravindan

R Silora and Aravindan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Raj is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Sarukesh

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are B Kahar and S Sarukesh. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. D Meena is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SRP vs IIT match captain and vice-captain choices

A Singh

A Singh will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match.

Aravindan

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make Aravindan your captain or vice-captain as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for SRP vs IIT, Match 7

Aravindan

A Singh

S Bharath

A Raj

Abhipraay

SRIHER Porur vs IIT Madras Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

SRIHER Porur vs IIT Madras Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeepers: S Sourav, D Joe

Batters: A Singh, S Bharath, Abhipraay

All-rounders: Aravindan, A Raj, R Silora

Bowlers: D Meena, B Kahar, S Sarukesh

SRIHER Porur vs IIT Madras Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: S Sourav

Batters: A Singh, S Bharath, Abhipraay, Karunakar K

All-rounders: Aravindan, R Silora

Bowlers: D Meena, B Kahar, S Sarukesh, P Jaybhay

