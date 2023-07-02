SRS vs BVG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Freyer Women's One-Day Tournament match – July 2, 2023

On Saturday, July 1 in Chennai, the Freyer Women's One-Day Tournament 2023 began following the successful conclusion of the T20 tournament. Over 10 days, there will be a total of 13 games in the league. There will be games played at the Stag Cricket Ground and the JS Academy Pbel in Chennai.

The third game of Freyer Women's One-day tournament will clash between Silver Strikers and Blue Avengers on July 2. Eager to secure a victory and gain momentum, both teams will showcase their skills in batting, bowling, and fielding. This encounter promises excitement as the teams vie for dominance, ensuring a competitive and intense match that fans can look forward to.

In light of this, here are three players you may select as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 side for the SRS vs BVG match.

#3 Ria Srikanth (BVG) – 9 credits

A valuable asset for the Blue Avengers, Ria Srikanth is a promising and versatile all-rounder who displays immense potential and a bright future in cricket. With impressive skills in both batting and bowling, she contributes with both the bat and ball. Ria's journey and her potential to make a significant impact in cricket have fans and experts eagerly awaiting her contributions to the Blue Avengers' success.

#2 Aaisha Rasheed Bee (SRS) – 8.5 credits

Aaisha Rasheed Bee is an exciting wicketkeeper-batter for the Silver Strikers. Bee, who is renowned for her reckless approach and competitive nature, is an essential member of the team because of her brilliant glove work behind the wickets and explosive hitting. In confined overs of cricket, her ability to generate quick starts makes her a priceless asset.

In three T20 matches, Aaisha has scored 33 runs at an average of about 16.50. In any case, she must be included in your SRS vs BVG Dream11 team.

#1 B M Shrinidhi (BVG) – 9 credits

An impressive all-arounder for the Blue Avengers cricket team is B M Shrinidhi. Shrinidhi is a force to be reckoned with, thanks to her superb batting skills and ability with the ball. In all forms of the sport, her dependable performances and incredible athleticism make her an indispensable member of her squad.

In 103 games, Shrinidhi has scored 1,919 runs, averaging 28.64. She has 70 wickets at an economy rate of 4.47, which is a huge accomplishment! Without her, you just cannot consider putting together your SRS vs BVG Dream11 team.

