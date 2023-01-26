SRV vs GUN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for TNCA Future Talents T20, Final

Sri RKM Vivekananda (SRV) will take on Gurunanak College (GUN) in the final of the TNCA Future Talents T20 at the Guru Nanak College Ground in Chennai on Thursday, January 26. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SRV vs GUN Dream11 prediction.

Sri RKM Vivekananda have played three matches so far, winning each of them comprehensively. Gurunanak College have also been very dominant, winning their three games by comfortable margins.

SRV vs GUN Match Details, TNCA Future Talents T20

The final of the TNCA Future Talents T20 between Sri RKM Vivekananda and Gurunanak College will be played on January 26 at the Guru Nanak College Ground in Chennai. The game is set to take place at 12:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SRV vs GUN, Final, TNCA Future Talents T20

Date & Time: January 26th 2023, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Guru Nanak College Ground, Chennai

SRV vs GUN Pitch Report

The track at the Guru Nanak College Ground in Chennai has been an excellent one to bat on. Six out of the last seven games at the venue have seen scores in excess of 180, including three 200-plus totals. Another high-scoring encounter could well be on the cards on Thursday.

SRV vs GUN Form Guide (Last 3 Matches)

Sri RKM Vivekananda: W, W, W

Gurunanak College: W, W, W

SRV vs GUN Probable Playing 11 today

Sri RKM Vivekananda team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Sri RKM Vivekananda Probable Playing XI: Vimal Khumar, Muhammed AdnanKhan, Nidhish Rajagopal (c), Ajay Chetan (wk), A Badrinath, Sanjeev Kumar V, AB Dhiyash, M Silambarasan, P Vidyuth, Mohit Panghal, Sanjeev Kumar V.

Gurunanak College team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Gurunanak College Probable Playing XI: S Arun, Abhishek V, Athish SR, Ganesh S (c & wk), N Sunil Krishna, Pk Saravanan, R Anirudh Seshadhri, Varun Goud, Valliappan Yudheeswaran, VP Diran, B Aditya.

Today’s SRV vs GUN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Ganesh S (3 matches, 133 runs)

Ganesh S has scored 133 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 187.32.

Top Batter Pick

Muhammed AdnanKhan (3 matches, 172 runs)

Muhammed AdnanKhan has been in top form with the bat in the TNCA Future Talents T20, having aggregated 172 runs in three games at a strike rate of 215.00 with the aid of 14 sixes and as many fours.

Top All-rounder Pick

N Sunil Krishna (3 matches, 77 runs, 6 wickets)

N Sunil Krishna has been effective with both the bat and ball. The off-spinning all-rounder has picked up six scalps at an economy rate of 4.90 and has smashed 77 runs at a strike rate of 145.28.

Top Bowler Pick

Sanjeev Kumar V (3 matches, 8 wickets)

Sanjeev Kumar V has taken eight wickets from nine overs across three games at an economy rate of 4.89.

SRV vs GUN match captain and vice-captain choices

P Vidyuth (3 matches, 10 wickets)

P Vidyuth is atop the wicket-taking charts with 10 wickets at an economy rate of 3.00. He has an average of 3.10 and strikes once every over.

S Arun (3 matches, 220 runs, 1 wicket)

S Arun is the leading run-getter in the TNCA Future Talents T20 with 220 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 186.44. He has also chipped in with one wicket.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SRV vs GUN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats P Vidyuth 10 wickets in 3 matches S Arun 220 runs & 1 wicket in 3 matches N Sunil Krishna 77 runs & 6 wickets in 3 matches Muhammed AdnanKhan 172 runs in 3 matches Sanjeev Kumar V 8 wickets in 3 matches

SRV vs GUN match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders who could be key. Thus, the likes of S Arun, Nidhish Rajagopal, N Sunil Krishna, and P Vidyuth will be the ones to watch out for in the SRV vs GUN game.

SRV vs GUN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

SRV vs GUN Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Ganesh S

Batters: Abhishek V, Muhammed AdnanKhan, Vimal Khumar

All-rounders: S Arun (vc), Nidhish Rajagopal, N Sunil Krishna, P Vidyuth (c)

Bowlers: M Silambarasan, Valliappan Yudheeswaran, Sanjeev Kumar V

SRV vs GUN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

SRV vs GUN Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Ganesh S

Batters: Abhishek V, Muhammed AdnanKhan (vc)

All-rounders: S Arun, Nidhish Rajagopal, N Sunil Krishna (c), P Vidyuth, Varun Goud

Bowlers: M Silambarasan, VP Diran, Sanjeev Kumar V

